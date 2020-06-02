Rap crooner Tory Lanez knows 2020 is unlike any year we’ve ever experienced. The hip-hop entertainer went online to reflect on how much he’s gone through in less than 6 months into the year.

Tory x 2020

Lanez hit up Instagram with a pic of a burning cop car. Tory also referenced how much 2020 has impacted him and saluted the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

“In all our years …. WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE YEAR 2020 #BLM#Justice4GF” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Miami Heat

A few hours ago, Lanez went to his Instagram Story to share some must-see footage. The clips featured him joined by handfuls of protestors getting threatened to leave an area by Miami law enforcement.

Tory Lanez joins the protests ✊🏾 . -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This past weekend, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with big statements. Tory even called out his fellow celebrity pals for encouraging others to not loot and destroy businesses. Tory Lanez later went on IG Live to call out famous stars such as “Love and Hip-Hop” cast member Shekinah Anderson for her comments.

WITH ALL THE THINGS GOING ON …. IM SEEING THIS LADY CRYING OVER THE GUCCI STORE BEING BROKEN INTO ?!!?? THE FUCKING GUCCI STORE SHORTY ??!?!?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 30, 2020

When my rich celeb friends in they house and on the gram like “stop looting u fucking up our business “ … Y’all can miss me with that shit … y’all niggas is rich ! Y’all not feeling the pain of these people out there that done lost they job and are deeply affected by this . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Niggas wanna cry about protecting these businesses of these huge brands and cooperations from looting …. AS IF THESE STORES DONT GOT INSURANCE TO GET ALL THAT SHIT BACK !!!! I don’t condone looting . But the people gone do what they feel is right . Period . #JusticeOrNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

And to any of my black peers in this entertainment industry …. if your opinion on this matter at hand is ANYTHING along the lines of “ we need to blame ourselves … and it’s not the cops fault “ or “u gotta look at both sides” .. personally from me to u … FUCK OUTTA HERE — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Going on my IG live to talk to my fans … i gotta talk to my people real fast . This shit is crazy man — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020 Tory Lanez headed over to IG Live to call out famous friends such as Shekinah

I’m marching with the people today just like yesterday ….. and again ….. and again and again untill we are heard #TheProblemIsBiggerThanUs …… #NoJusticeNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

I SAID WHAT THE FUCK I SAID . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Before You Go

This past weekend, hip-hop couple Fabolous and Emily B hit up their Instagram pages with inspirational messages. They both acknowledged the importance of standing up for a significant cause.

“Racism is everyone’s enemy!! Racists are the real Opps!!” -Fabolous’ Instagram