Rap crooner Tory Lanez knows 2020 is unlike any year we’ve ever experienced. The hip-hop entertainer went online to reflect on how much he’s gone through in less than 6 months into the year.
Tory x 2020
Lanez hit up Instagram with a pic of a burning cop car. Tory also referenced how much 2020 has impacted him and saluted the Black Lives Matter hashtag.
“In all our years …. WE WILL NEVER FORGET THE YEAR 2020 #BLM#Justice4GF” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram
Miami Heat
A few hours ago, Lanez went to his Instagram Story to share some must-see footage. The clips featured him joined by handfuls of protestors getting threatened to leave an area by Miami law enforcement.
Tory Lanez joins the protests ✊🏾 . -SOHH’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
This past weekend, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with big statements. Tory even called out his fellow celebrity pals for encouraging others to not loot and destroy businesses. Tory Lanez later went on IG Live to call out famous stars such as “Love and Hip-Hop” cast member Shekinah Anderson for her comments.
Before You Go
This past weekend, hip-hop couple Fabolous and Emily B hit up their Instagram pages with inspirational messages. They both acknowledged the importance of standing up for a significant cause.
“Racism is everyone’s enemy!! Racists are the real Opps!!” -Fabolous’ Instagram
“Everyone has to be held accountable for their actions ‼️ This system was put in place long before most of us, but that don’t mean it can’t be changed & fixed. And until they do so, you will see what’s going on now.💪🏾 Thank You @kevinhart4real 💯” -Fabolous
“#blacklivesmatter 🙏🏼💔” -Emily B’s Instagram