Canadian hip-hop star Tory Lanez might just break the Internet. The rap crooner has made jaws drop courtesy of a new look at his hair.

Long Hair Do Care

Last night, Lanez went online with a since-deleted post showing off his new hairstyle. The must-see shot features him now rocking long hair twists.

“OMG…. too crazy, @torylanez really just leveled up his hairstyle. #SOHH #SOHHNews” -SOHH’s Twitter

Quarantine Sale

Lanez recently went online to announce a bunch of merchandise now available. Tory Lanez shared a slideshow of pics showing off his new face masks inspired by Quarantine Radio.

“QUARANTINE RADIO x CHINA TOWN MARKET MERCH AVAILABLE NOW !!!! swipe left !!! WE GOING CRAZYY 🔥🔥🔥☂️🔥☂️🔥☂️🔥🏆🏆🏆🏆 LINK IN BIO ! BIG PERCENTAGE OF SALES WILL GOTO COVID RELIEF CHARITY @chinatownmarket” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, the rapper announced the creation of the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund and that he’s also partnering with Amazon Music to donate the first 100,000 diapers.

“I’m super happy to announce the launch of the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund 🔥🤞🏽☂️ Thank you to @LADreamCenter for partnering and @amazonmusic for matching on this first donation of 100K diapers🔥🔥🔥☂️☂️☂️Link in my bio to donate to my new COVID-19 relief fund” – Tory Lanez Instagram

Before You Go

Tory is getting his quarantine goals going again. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced his Quarantine Radio is coming back. In early May 2020, he went to his social media pages to announce the return of Quarantine Radio broadcasts.