Toronto rapper Tory Lanez wants the Grammy Awards to put respect on Lil Baby‘s name already. The hip-hop star has come forward to low-key and high-key co-sign the Atlanta rap heavyweight’s newly released “The Bigger Picture” song.

Lanez went to Twitter Friday morning to salute Baby. He took things further by saying LB automatically deserves a Grammy trophy.

“Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already 🔥😤” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

At midnight, Baby came through on his politically-charged new “The Bigger Picture” single release. The song focuses on the current protests against police brutality.

Lil Baby has shared a new song in response to the national protests over the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. “The Bigger Picture” opens with clips from news broadcasts reporting on nationwide protests following Floyd and Taylor’s deaths, as well as chants of “I can’t breathe” from the protesters themselves. Throughout the song, Lil Baby talks about the fact that he’s had many altercations with the law, mentioning that “corrupted police been the problem where I’m from” before singing: “but I would be lying if I said it was all of ‘em.” (Pitchfork)

LB went to Instagram Friday to officially announce the song’s release. He also vowed to put the song’s proceeds out to multiple organizations.

“Out now !! All platforms !! Proceeds Will Be Split Up to 3 different organization” -Lil Baby’s Instagram

Earlier in the week, Baby encouraged his millions of followers to go out and vote in their primary elections.