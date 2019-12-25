Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez is with the jokes. The hip-hop crooner low-key went into Drake‘s comments section this week to clown his recent “War” video attire.

On Christmas Eve, Tory jumped onto one of Drake’s “War” video slideshow posts and hit him with the digital ether.

On Christmas Eve, Drizzy shocked fans by putting out his new “War” video.

On the record, Drizzy briefly references his past feud with fellow Canada native The Weeknd.

“OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the trailers/Hawk and Stix and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my n***a, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up.” (“War”)

The Weeknd and Drake’s feud has appeared to be on-again and off-again.