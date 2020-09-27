Tory Lanez Reveals Reason Behind DAYSTAR Album Release Timing

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is speaking out again. The hip-hop singer has stepped up to defend the motivation and reason behind putting out his new tell-all DAYSTAR album out this past Friday.

Tory Lanez Defends DAYSTAR Album Release

The Canadian native went to his Instagram page to keep things a buck. TL said he decided to put out the studio effort in memory of his late mom.

“9/25 my mothers birthday , the day she passed away , the day the album dropped #daystar” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Based on early estimates, Tory’s new album is expected to sell up to 50,000 copies in its opening week.

Machine Gun Kelly (Bad Boy/Interscope) 80-90k total activity, 40-45k albums

SuperM (SM/Capitol) 70-80k, 65-70k

Joji (88Rising/12Tone) 65-75k, 24-27k

Tory Lanez (One Umbrella/Create) 40-50k, 2-3k

Deftones (Reprise) 30-40k, 27-35k

Carrie Underwood (Capitol Nashville) 25-28k, 24-27k

Lil Wayne Deluxe (Cash Money/Republic) 15-18k, 2-3k (HITS Daily Double)

The Internet Roasts Tory Lanez

After the album’s release, social media unloaded on Tory’s new studio project. Most people took personal offense to him appearing to victim shame estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion and questioned his overall tactic of profiting off the drama.

Damn Tory Lanez really got people saying his album fire after he shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Misogyny might be worse than Covid-19. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 25, 2020

“tory redeemed himself wit that album”

“it was self defense”

“he said he ain’t do it“

he not gone fuck you bruh pic.twitter.com/0RjPJ2EcHk — 𝑎𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒́’𝑠 𝑠𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑒✨ (@xtaquilah) September 25, 2020

When Twitter is pissed off at Tory Lanez then decides might as well fuck Chris Brown up too pic.twitter.com/y71EvVlc5k — Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) September 25, 2020

if you listened to tory lanez album you hate black women https://t.co/RFPqkmL6NZ — ambree 🕷 (@brincessbreee) September 25, 2020

All the boys that are defending Tory look like this pic.twitter.com/kLftKPc5aZ — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧-𝐋𝐢 #BLM (@iambrandonnnn) September 25, 2020

That Meg pack hittin different for Tory today😭 pic.twitter.com/1jEUnMhY43 — dev (@DzeeXiv) September 25, 2020

R kelly to Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/fzG6oeLggz — Ƅ (@MEZERVEY) September 25, 2020

Recently, Brianne Patrice of mental health services organization The Sad Girls Club shared her thoughts with SOHH on the Megan Thee Stallion situation and how “the Black Man is the Black woman’s oppressor.”

“White men are the black man’s oppressor and black men have become the black woman’s. We are exhausted with nowhere to put these stories or voice our experiences; nowhere to be felt, nowhere for our scars to heal and for our bodies to mourn. Thus, we walk around exposed, wounded and cut open.” (SOHH)

The rap star’s LP even generated some dicey remarks from a few high-profile female rappers including Asian Doll and DreamDoll. Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross even exploded on Tory Lanez with some hard-hitting trolling.

Y’all be really expecting mf to just sit back and not respond when my buttons be constantly poked. I reallly he minding my mf business. TF — DreamDoll (@dreamdoll) September 25, 2020

Niggas is the new bitches in 2020 I done seen way to many niggas do bitch shit & defend bitch nigga shit!! niggas be thinking they look solid……no, your a BITCH SIR — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) September 25, 2020

Nigga dissed me but said he RESPECT me lolololol cause niggas know they gone shed BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS behind this DOLL 🤷🏽‍♀️💯 — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) September 25, 2020

Asian Doll responds after Tory Lanez (again) name drops her in a diss song. pic.twitter.com/0YPDCxCGR1 — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) September 25, 2020

Rick Ross claps back at Tory Lanez about Megan Thee Stallion 😂 and buys him a smart car 🥴😅 pic.twitter.com/UDadtfSccP — IG – DjSwollJoel 🇱🇨 (@DjSwollJoel) September 25, 2020

Rick Ross said he bought a new car for Tory Lanez to celebrate his new album going “Double Acrylic” 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/7BONIhHoUt — Power 106 (@Power106LA) September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez Tricks Everyone

The rap star went to his Twitter page shortly after midnight to announce his LP instead of promoting an Instagram Live or engage in a Q&A with his followers. The new project opens with his song “Money Over Fallouts” where he defends his image and denies shooting Megan.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020 Tory Lanez tricks everyone with new Daystar release.

Throughout the entire album, Tory makes sure to address his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He also doesn’t mince words and name-drops everyone from JAY-Z to Kehlani.

Throughout DAYSTAR, he repeatedly references the backlash against him (and includes samples of people talking about the incident), mentions Megan’s Instagram Live comments about him, and generally references “cancel culture.” He raps that he’s “innocent” on “The Most High” and makes several references to Megan’s management team at Roc Nation. On “Friends Become Strangers,” he alludes to his private conversations with Megan and responds to her claims about the night of the alleged shooting. “We both know what happened that night and what I did,” he raps. He mentions Megan by name on “Sorry But I Had To” and says she should’ve contacted him directly: “You could’ve asked ‘n—a what happened, did you do it?’” (Pitchfork)

Broken Silence

The Canadian hip-hop star initially went to his social media pages – both Twitter and Instagram – to issue a public apology to his day ones for staying mum on the shooting aftermath. However, he did vow to speak up at midnight and possibly address his current well-being.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST .” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter