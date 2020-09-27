Tory Lanez Reveals Reason Behind DAYSTAR Album Release Timing

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is speaking out again. The hip-hop singer has stepped up to defend the motivation and reason behind putting out his new tell-all DAYSTAR album out this past Friday.
Tory Lanez Defends DAYSTAR Album Release
The Canadian native went to his Instagram page to keep things a buck. TL said he decided to put out the studio effort in memory of his late mom.
“9/25 my mothers birthday , the day she passed away , the day the album dropped #daystar” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram
Based on early estimates, Tory’s new album is expected to sell up to 50,000 copies in its opening week.
The Internet Roasts Tory Lanez
After the album’s release, social media unloaded on Tory’s new studio project. Most people took personal offense to him appearing to victim shame estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion and questioned his overall tactic of profiting off the drama.
Recently, Brianne Patrice of mental health services organization The Sad Girls Club shared her thoughts with SOHH on the Megan Thee Stallion situation and how “the Black Man is the Black woman’s oppressor.”
“White men are the black man’s oppressor and black men have become the black woman’s. We are exhausted with nowhere to put these stories or voice our experiences; nowhere to be felt, nowhere for our scars to heal and for our bodies to mourn. Thus, we walk around exposed, wounded and cut open.” (SOHH)
The rap star’s LP even generated some dicey remarks from a few high-profile female rappers including Asian Doll and DreamDoll. Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross even exploded on Tory Lanez with some hard-hitting trolling.
Tory Lanez Tricks Everyone
The rap star went to his Twitter page shortly after midnight to announce his LP instead of promoting an Instagram Live or engage in a Q&A with his followers. The new project opens with his song “Money Over Fallouts” where he defends his image and denies shooting Megan.
“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter
Throughout the entire album, Tory makes sure to address his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He also doesn’t mince words and name-drops everyone from JAY-Z to Kehlani.
Throughout DAYSTAR, he repeatedly references the backlash against him (and includes samples of people talking about the incident), mentions Megan’s Instagram Live comments about him, and generally references “cancel culture.” He raps that he’s “innocent” on “The Most High” and makes several references to Megan’s management team at Roc Nation. On “Friends Become Strangers,” he alludes to his private conversations with Megan and responds to her claims about the night of the alleged shooting. “We both know what happened that night and what I did,” he raps. He mentions Megan by name on “Sorry But I Had To” and says she should’ve contacted him directly: “You could’ve asked ‘n—a what happened, did you do it?’” (Pitchfork)
Broken Silence
The Canadian hip-hop star initially went to his social media pages – both Twitter and Instagram – to issue a public apology to his day ones for staying mum on the shooting aftermath. However, he did vow to speak up at midnight and possibly address his current well-being.
“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST .” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter