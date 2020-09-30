Tory Lanez Responds To Cancel Culture and Everyone Hating Him

Rap crooner Tory Lanez isn’t keeping quiet. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to address social media and publications trying to cancel him following the release of his new DAYSTAR album.
Tory Lanez Responds to Hate From Media
Lanez went to his Instagram Story to keep things 100. Tory shared screenshots showing popular publications revealing either a negative opinion of him or stating a lack of support for his career.
“I’ve never seen verified publications … come together with ‘biased’ opinions for a smear campaign on an artist … however I still have love for each and everyone of you who continue to choose money over truth. My heart and and character doesn’t change because yours does. … I don’t move on social media’s time. I move on Gods time. I don’t operate in fear, I operate in FAITH. I don’t bow down to the lies of m an. I stick with the TRUTH of god. And for those reasons. It doesn’t matter who rises against me in this hour and small season. BIG OR SMALL OBSTACLE …. I will PREVAIL and RISE to GREATNESS. As GOD SAID I WILL.” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram Story
Megan Thee Stallion’s Mood
Tory’s estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion recently went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on her state of mind. Although she didn’t name-drop or reference Lanez, speculation developed about her pics being a direct message to him.
“Mood” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram
Tory Lanez Defends Dropping DAYSTAR Album
Last weekend, Tory Lanez went to his Instagram page to keep things a buck. Facing backlash over his decision to release the album one day after the Breonna Taylor verdict being insensitive. TL said he decided to put out his Megan Thee Stallion-targeted DAYSTAR studio effort out in memory of his late mom.
“9/25 my mothers birthday , the day she passed away , the day the album dropped #daystar” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram
Based on early estimates, Tory’s new album is expected to sell up to 50,000 copies in its opening week.
Machine Gun Kelly (Bad Boy/Interscope) 80-90k total activity, 40-45k albums
SuperM (SM/Capitol) 70-80k, 65-70k
Joji (88Rising/12Tone) 65-75k, 24-27k
Tory Lanez (One Umbrella/Create) 40-50k, 2-3k
Deftones (Reprise) 30-40k, 27-35k
Carrie Underwood (Capitol Nashville) 25-28k, 24-27k
Lil Wayne Deluxe (Cash Money/Republic) 15-18k, 2-3k (HITS Daily Double)
The Internet Roasts Tory Lanez
After the album’s release, social media unloaded on Tory’s new studio project. Most people took personal offense to him appearing to victim shame estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion and questioned his overall tactic of profiting off the drama.
Recently, Brianne Patrice of mental health services organization The Sad Girls Club shared her thoughts with SOHH on the Megan Thee Stallion situation and how “the Black Man is the Black woman’s oppressor.”
“White men are the black man’s oppressor and black men have become the black woman’s. We are exhausted with nowhere to put these stories or voice our experiences; nowhere to be felt, nowhere for our scars to heal and for our bodies to mourn. Thus, we walk around exposed, wounded and cut open.” (SOHH)
The rap star’s LP even generated some dicey remarks from a few high-profile female rappers including Asian Doll and DreamDoll. Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross even exploded on Tory Lanez with some hard-hitting trolling.
Throughout the entire album, Tory makes sure to address his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He also doesn’t mince words and name-drops everyone from JAY-Z to Kehlani.
Throughout DAYSTAR, he repeatedly references the backlash against him (and includes samples of people talking about the incident), mentions Megan’s Instagram Live comments about him, and generally references “cancel culture.” He raps that he’s “innocent” on “The Most High” and makes several references to Megan’s management team at Roc Nation. On “Friends Become Strangers,” he alludes to his private conversations with Megan and responds to her claims about the night of the alleged shooting. “We both know what happened that night and what I did,” he raps. He mentions Megan by name on “Sorry But I Had To” and says she should’ve contacted him directly: “You could’ve asked ‘n—a what happened, did you do it?’” (Pitchfork)