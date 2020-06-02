Canadian hip-hop star Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bun B, Karrueche Tran and more high-profile entertainers are speaking out. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment biz have encouraged people in select states to go out and vote in their primary elections.

Vote x Today

Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with positive messages. Rap’s biggest names talked about the importance of people uniting and letting their votes make a difference.

“I love seeing everyone come together to make a difference!!! We have power in numbers we need to get unified and organized! GET UP AND GO VOTE ✊🏾” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Recently, Cardi B weighed in on police brutality and protests going on all over the country. She took a moment to address what’s trending and explain why some demonstrations have turned violent.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged it makes me feel like, ‘Yes. Finally! Finally, motherf*ckers is gonna hear us now! Yeah! And as much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. It’s just really frustrating, you wanna know why? Because police brutality been going on way before I was born but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting popping. And ever since, let’s say since Instagram started, that’s just one app – how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags freaking keep repeating themselves. I feel like I’ve done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is my seventh time. I’ve been doing f*cking police brutality was f*cked up and the only sh*t that’s changed has been my f*cking teeth. So it’s like, people are tired.” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Instead of ending the discussion there, Cardi took things up another notch. B detailed the importance of using the power of voting to create a massive switch in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

“Motherf*ckers are educated. Motherf*ckers could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful, people are tired of that. Now this is what people have to resort to. And another thing, I also want to say this, another way for people to take power, I don’t want to make everything political but it is what it is. It’s by voting. And when I say voting, I’m not only talking about the president. We can vote for mayors. We can vote for judges and we can also vote for district attorneys. Yes, we can vote for these people for our community. We sure can. The people who are voting for these people are most likely cops, most likely rednecks. That’s why every single time some f*ck sh*t like this happens, it goes to their favor because these people have the power. The judges, DAs, they have the power to prosecute these cops when they do f*ck sh*t.” -Cardi B’s Twitter

