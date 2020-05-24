Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here flexing major black excellence. The Toronto native went online this week to share some encouraging words to his peers about making smart investments in 2020.

This weekend, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with his motivational tweet. Tory Lanez gave us some inspiration and said his peers should make smart business moves like owning property.

“I own property .. residential and commercial . Let’s be smarter artist .” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Recently, Lanez went online with a since-deleted post showing off a new hairstyle. The must-see shot features Tory now rocking long hair twists.

“OMG…. too crazy, @torylanez really just leveled up his hairstyle. #SOHH #SOHHNews” -SOHH’s Twitter

Lanez recently went online to announce a bunch of merchandise now available. Tory Lanez shared a slideshow of pics showing off his new face masks inspired by Quarantine Radio.

“QUARANTINE RADIO x CHINA TOWN MARKET MERCH AVAILABLE NOW !!!! swipe left !!! WE GOING CRAZYY 🔥🔥🔥☂️🔥☂️🔥☂️🔥🏆🏆🏆🏆 LINK IN BIO ! BIG PERCENTAGE OF SALES WILL GOTO COVID RELIEF CHARITY @chinatownmarket” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Recently, the rapper announced the creation of the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund and that he’s also partnering with Amazon Music to donate the first 100,000 diapers.