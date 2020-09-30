Up Next

in WATCH 09/30/20 ∙ 3:54 PM

Tory Lanez Compares Himself To OJ Simpson In New Most High Music Video

Written By Cyrus Langhorne

@sohh @sohhdotcom
99 Views Comments Off on Tory Lanez Compares Himself To OJ Simpson In New Most High Music Video

Rap crooner Tory Lanez isn’t wasting any time. Fresh off putting out his new DAYSTAR album to the masses, the hip-hop entertainer has come through with his “Most High” music video. Packed with endless scenery, boxing moments and portraying himself as OJ Simpson – the controversial Canadian rap star continues to proclaim his innocence in the July 2020 shooting of estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion with the must-see visual.

Comments Off on Tory Lanez Compares Himself To OJ Simpson In New Most High Music Video

Written by Cyrus Langhorne

SOHH.com Editorial Director. You can catch me clocking in steady work on Call of Duty when not covering everything hip-hop 24/7. My rap goats? Action Bronson and Curren$y.

Amber Rose Has Finally Joined The OnlyFans Movement

Amber Rose Has Finally Joined The OnlyFans Movement