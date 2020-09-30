Rap crooner Tory Lanez isn’t wasting any time. Fresh off putting out his new DAYSTAR album to the masses, the hip-hop entertainer has come through with his “Most High” music video. Packed with endless scenery, boxing moments and portraying himself as OJ Simpson – the controversial Canadian rap star continues to proclaim his innocence in the July 2020 shooting of estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion with the must-see visual.
Tory Lanez Compares Himself To OJ Simpson In New Most High Music Video
