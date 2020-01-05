R&B singer Tory Lanez, Colin Kaepernick, London On Da Track and more entertainers are weighing in on the current tensions between the United States and Iran.

Big Facts: Over the past few hours, high-profile celebs have all hit up their social media pages to share their states of mind with the current global crisis.

So basically America bout to go into war becuz it’s re- election time … and the chances of switching a president while a war is going on are slim … just saying … who the fuck am I … but seems about right to me … however I’m Canadian so ima stay outta this . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 5, 2020

Lmao high thought … chill out — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) January 5, 2020

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

All I see is jokes about the Iran situation but the government just deployed 700 troops to the Middle East… its all fun and games till they’re trying to draft OUR KIDS… that’s what Ja thinks… — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

Prayers up to the 3000+ troops being deployed… 🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

🙏🏾 I do a lot with the military so I’m feeling their pain!!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/xdSLX8O8sk — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

High-Key Details: Since this week’s deadly attack, social media has erupted with #WWIII memes.

Wait, There’s More: This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.

A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)

Before You Go: The attack immediately sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.