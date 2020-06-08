Rap star Tory Lanez is speaking out against the recording industry. The popular hip-hop crooner has targeted the music biz for putting together contracts to ultimately keep talented musicians from financially flourishing.

Lanez took to social media to explain how these deals work. He clarified that the label makes much more money than the artist themself. In his tweets, Tory Lanez is seen calling out the music industry for how artists are treated.

“The way things work now and days , they are designing contracts to keep artist in debt . How are your kids kids suppose to eat from the fruits of your labor if the label makes 5 times the money you making… But you as the artist are bringing in all the money . 🧐🧐 ima fix this … Luckily for me I’ve exceeded a 5 album deal and I’m fully independent … but going through this I know that at least 80 percent of the industry is in some sort of deal where they are not being fully compensated for they work .. and no diss either that’s just how it works . … Ima go on live Later this week and put the seminar up and I’ll explain to y’all the REAL … because as much as I can keep the secrets for myself … but I’d rather my peers and UPCOMING ARTIST not get F*CKED in these contracts anymore … I’ll keep u posted on the date .” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

A few days ago, veteran musicians Kelis, Erykah Badu and rap artist Azealia Banks singled out the industry. The trio explained the importance of record labels making things right notably with black musicians.

“If the music industry wants to support black lives, labels and platforms can start with amending contracts, distributing royalties, diversifying boardrooms, and retroactively paying back all the black artists, and their families, they have built their empires on.” -Kelis’ Instagram

Earlier this year, rap star Meek Mill exposed shady record label deals. The Maybach Music Group artist said some companies have black kids on ‘slave’ contracts.

“Wassup with all these DIFFERENT RACE men got all these young black kids in slave contracts in the music business? Come get wit us you need help fixing ya situation #DC X #ROCNATION it’s literally stealing now we found something we can get rich off!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Back in March 2019, Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid encouraged musicians to go the independent route. He specifically called out record labels for not fully looking out for artists.