Rap crooner Tory Lanez is letting his emotions go public. The hip-hop singer has come forward to speak out on the nationwide protests growing and dominating the country.

Tory x Woke

Over the past few hours, Lanez has lit up his Twitter page with big statements. Tory even called out his fellow celebrity pals for encouraging others to not loot and destroy businesses.

WITH ALL THE THINGS GOING ON …. IM SEEING THIS LADY CRYING OVER THE GUCCI STORE BEING BROKEN INTO ?!!?? THE FUCKING GUCCI STORE SHORTY ??!?!?? — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 30, 2020

When my rich celeb friends in they house and on the gram like “stop looting u fucking up our business “ … Y’all can miss me with that shit … y’all niggas is rich ! Y’all not feeling the pain of these people out there that done lost they job and are deeply affected by this . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Niggas wanna cry about protecting these businesses of these huge brands and cooperations from looting …. AS IF THESE STORES DONT GOT INSURANCE TO GET ALL THAT SHIT BACK !!!! I don’t condone looting . But the people gone do what they feel is right . Period . #JusticeOrNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

And to any of my black peers in this entertainment industry …. if your opinion on this matter at hand is ANYTHING along the lines of “ we need to blame ourselves … and it’s not the cops fault “ or “u gotta look at both sides” .. personally from me to u … FUCK OUTTA HERE — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Going on my IG live to talk to my fans … i gotta talk to my people real fast . This shit is crazy man — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

I’m marching with the people today just like yesterday ….. and again ….. and again and again untill we are heard #TheProblemIsBiggerThanUs …… #NoJusticeNoPeace — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

I SAID WHAT THE FUCK I SAID . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 31, 2020

Fabolous and Emily B

This weekend, hip-hop couple Fabolous and Emily B hit up their Instagram pages with inspirational messages. They both acknowledged the importance of standing up for a significant cause.

“Racism is everyone’s enemy!! Racists are the real Opps!!” -Fabolous’ Instagram

“Everyone has to be held accountable for their actions ‼️ This system was put in place long before most of us, but that don’t mean it can’t be changed & fixed. And until they do so, you will see what’s going on now.💪🏾 Thank You @kevinhart4real 💯” -Fabolous

Wait, There’s More

This weekend, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. weighed in on the nationwide protests. OBJ took a stance against violence in the pursuit of justice for the life of slain black man George Floyd.

“IM FRUSTRATED. More so because I don’t even kno how to speak or comment on this issue that’s been goin on for so long. I hate feeling defeated as if the words I wanna say [email protected] be enough to stop what’s goin on. I’m Tired. People are losing brothers sisters daughters. Losing fathers mothers aunties uncles etc…. VIOLENCE isn’t not the answer … cops killing us is not the answer, us killin cops is not the answer. VIOLENCE WILL ONLY BRING MORE VIOLENCE. God …. I’m praying that u can place your healin hand of grace upon this world . We NEED u right now more than ever. This has gotta end. Enough is enough. It’s that time. At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s make the right chose so our kids kids wont have to grow up in this world we’ve creaTed. I’m pray for PEACE. I pray for resolutions. I pray for NO MORE.” -Odell Beckham Jr.’s Twitter

Before You Go

