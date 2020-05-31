Rap crooner Tory Lanez is letting his emotions go public. The hip-hop singer has come forward to speak out on the nationwide protests growing and dominating the country.
Tory x Woke
Over the past few hours, Lanez has lit up his Twitter page with big statements. Tory even called out his fellow celebrity pals for encouraging others to not loot and destroy businesses.
Fabolous and Emily B
This weekend, hip-hop couple Fabolous and Emily B hit up their Instagram pages with inspirational messages. They both acknowledged the importance of standing up for a significant cause.
“Racism is everyone’s enemy!! Racists are the real Opps!!” -Fabolous’ Instagram
“Everyone has to be held accountable for their actions ‼️ This system was put in place long before most of us, but that don’t mean it can’t be changed & fixed. And until they do so, you will see what’s going on now.💪🏾 Thank You @kevinhart4real 💯” -Fabolous
“#blacklivesmatter 🙏🏼💔” -Emily B’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
This weekend, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. weighed in on the nationwide protests. OBJ took a stance against violence in the pursuit of justice for the life of slain black man George Floyd.
“IM FRUSTRATED. More so because I don’t even kno how to speak or comment on this issue that’s been goin on for so long. I hate feeling defeated as if the words I wanna say [email protected] be enough to stop what’s goin on. I’m Tired. People are losing brothers sisters daughters. Losing fathers mothers aunties uncles etc…. VIOLENCE isn’t not the answer … cops killing us is not the answer, us killin cops is not the answer. VIOLENCE WILL ONLY BRING MORE VIOLENCE. God …. I’m praying that u can place your healin hand of grace upon this world . We NEED u right now more than ever. This has gotta end. Enough is enough. It’s that time. At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s make the right chose so our kids kids wont have to grow up in this world we’ve creaTed. I’m pray for PEACE. I pray for resolutions. I pray for NO MORE.” -Odell Beckham Jr.’s Twitter
Before You Go
Heading into the weekend, New York rapper Cardi B hit up her social media pages with some initial thoughts on protests turning violent. She explained how after years of peaceful demonstrations, the message still has not reached law enforcement.
“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged it makes me feel like, ‘Yes. Finally! Finally, motherf*ckers is gonna hear us now! Yeah! And as much as people are so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. It’s just really frustrating, you wanna know why? Because police brutality been going on way before I was born but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting popping. And ever since, let’s say since Instagram started, that’s just one app – how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags freaking keep repeating themselves. I feel like I’ve done videos against police brutality, I feel like this is my seventh time. I’ve been doing f*cking police brutality was f*cked up and the only sh*t that’s changed has been my f*cking teeth. So it’s like, people are tired.” -Cardi B’s Twitter