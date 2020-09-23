Up Next

in NEWS 09/23/20 ∙ 7:31 AM

Tori Brixx To Rich The Kid: “I Love You”

Written By Angie Dare

Tori Brixx's Love Letter
Vixen Tori Brixx is ready to break the streak of high-profile celebrities breaking up like Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young along with Cardi B and Offset. The hip-hop model went online to gush over her love for fiancé Rich The Kid.

Tori Brixx Loves Rich The Kid

The curvy model went to her Instagram page to pour out her feelings for Rich. Along with telling Kid she loves him, she shared footage of herself turning up to his music.

“🤓 I love you. P.S I’m crazy & I Love HARD. Oh & will fight you if pushed. I Also will pop up & bring your ass home old school style by the ear lmaoo if you’re too faded. With Love Tori 🥰 Damn this love letter sound crazy & sexy at the same time 😩🤣😈 I love it !” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Song : #TooBlessed by @richthekid

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

Tori Brixx Romance Goals

In July 2020, Brixx went to Instagram with some eye-opening content. One of the posts featured her and Rich looking like they’re ready to reproduce greatness.

“Tan 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Tori Brixx romance goals have her getting steamy on the sand with Rich The Kid.
View this post on Instagram

I got you a T-Shirt lol 😏

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

Rich Beach Vibes

Recently, Rich hit up his Instagram page with some serious must-like content. Kid shared a slideshow of pics boo’d up alongside Brixx in the ocean.

The inseparable couple take their relationship goals all the way to the beach for a new photo shoot.

Tori’s Mini-Me

In early July 2020, a pic surfaced of both Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid with their son Dimitri Rogers. The caption ignored recent robbery coverage involving Brixx and focused on how great their lives were.

“LIFE IS GREAT 💚” -Rich Tha Baby’s Instagram

