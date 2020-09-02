Up Next

Tori Brixx Shares Her Blueprint To Success

Written By Rosario Harper

Tori's Blueprint
Vixen Tori Brixx knows the power of God. The hip-hop model went online this week to admit the key to her success involves staying focused on her own grind and keeping God nearby.

Tori Brixx’s Key To Success

On Wednesday, Brixx went to Instagram to encourage her fans to become one with the man upstairs. She also reminded folks about staying out of other people’s business.

“I mind my own business & talk to God a lot. … #TheBluePrint.” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Tori Brixx’s key to success.

Tori Brixx’s Herbal Hustle

Over the past few days, Brixx has flexed her business goals. The curvy vixen has promoted her Herbal Bloom skin products.

H E R B A L B L O O M ✨🌿😎💨

Birthday Brixx

In mid-August 2020, Brixx went to her Instagram page with a jaw-dropping new pic to celebrate her birthday. The shot featured her rocking a two-piece gold-orange two-piece and long brown hair.

“Leo ♌️ Gang sh*t 📸 @unkutcinematics” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Tori Brixx’s birthday flex is amazing.

Brixx and her hip-hop fiancé Rich The Kid‘s son Dimitri Roger acknowledged her birthday. A slew of pics popped up on the baby’s Instagram page over the weekend.

“Happy birthday to the best mom in the world! She’s a boss! @toribrixx 🥰 I love you ❤️ 💕” -Dimitri Roger’s Instagram

Tori’s Self-Improvement Tips

In late July 2020, Brixx hit up Instagram with a message aimed at people self-improving. Tori stressed the importance of continuing to level up and working to make life even better.

“If you’re reading this, keep growing 😌” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Tori Brixx’s motivational talk is much-needed these days.
Tori Brixx

