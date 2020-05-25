Vixen Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid aren’t relying on Wal-Mart toys to keep their son happy. The hip-hop pair have gone the extra mile to make sure their mini-me is driving around in luxury children vehicles.
Brixx went to Instagram and shared a must-like shot. The pic features their son peddling a hilarious Mercedes-Benz toy car.
Tori Brixx teaching her and Rich The Kid’s baby to drive young 😂🚘 . -SOHH’s Instagram
Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and Rich boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.
“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid
In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.
“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram
Brixx recently went to her social media pages with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.
“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter