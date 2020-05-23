Vixen Tori Brixx is showing off her acting chops. The hip-hop model went online this week to give fans a glimpse into how she throws down in front of the camera.

TikTok Tori

Heading into the weekend, Tori released a few epic videos. The clips feature her reenacting scenes from 1995’s Don’t Be A Menace and 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street movies.

“Demon Time 😈😈😈 😭😭😭 😭 Yo, this was one of my fav comedy movies !” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Love & Hip-Hop

Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and her Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid

Ahhh – really can't get enough of this couple… @richthekid with his bae #ToriBrixx #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/4YJO7PsQfU — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 6, 2020 Tori Brixx shows us how Taco Tuesday is done in her relationship

Wait, There’s More

In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.

“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram

Before You Go

Brixx recently went to her social media pages with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.

“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter