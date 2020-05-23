Vixen Tori Brixx is showing off her acting chops. The hip-hop model went online this week to give fans a glimpse into how she throws down in front of the camera.
TikTok Tori
Heading into the weekend, Tori released a few epic videos. The clips feature her reenacting scenes from 1995’s Don’t Be A Menace and 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street movies.
“Demon Time 😈😈😈 😭😭😭 😭 Yo, this was one of my fav comedy movies !” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
Love & Hip-Hop
Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and her Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.
“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram
“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid
Wait, There’s More
In early May 2020, Kid went to Instagram with an eye-opening pic. The shot features a topless Tori Brixx getting extra comfy with her boo.
“Demon time 😈” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram
Before You Go
Brixx recently went to her social media pages with jaw-dropping footage. The clips feature her getting extra gushy in a jacuzzi with her fiancé.
“Rich The Kid’s boo Tori Brixx gives him a lap dance” -SOHH’s Twitter