Vixen Tori Brixx is keeping tabs on what’s happening around the country. The hip-hop model went online this weekend with footage of a real-life person dressed up as superhero Batman at a riot.

Tori x Maino

On Sunday, Brixx hit up Instagram with the must-see footage. The video shows the Dark Knight walking and receiving cheers from handfuls of protestors.

“You know what the f*ck time it is ! 😩” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

““ My n*gga he here!!!!” 😭😭😭 You know sh*t is real when the Dark Knight shows up 😭😭. Gotham is on Fire🤦🏾‍♂️😭” -Maino’s Instagram

Tuned In

Over the past few days, Brixx has stayed connected to the cross-country protests. She’s posted up clips and pics on her social media pages.

“I shouldn’t be laughing at this but He knocking em off 😭 He gotta reload quick” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Brixx recently went online and shared a must-like shot of her son. The pic featured her mini-me peddling a hilarious Mercedes-Benz toy car.

Tori Brixx teaching her and Rich The Kid’s baby to drive young 😂🚘 -SOHH’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and fiancé Rich The Kid boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid