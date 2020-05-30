Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid‘s ride or die Tori Brixx is reminiscing. She took to social media this week to share a hilariously unrecognizable throwback school picture.

Brixx trolled herself on Instagram with a flick of her younger self. She playfully compared her looks to her recently born son’s.

“Well I clearly thought I was one of the guys. I look like my son 🤦🏽‍♀️ Fuck it I bet they mad I’m not a TomBoy now lol I got breast & everything 🤣” – Tori Brixx’s Instagram

This week, Brixx lit up her Instagram page with past moments doing it big on the turntables. Tori shared various shots of herself playing some fire hip-hop mixes as a deejay.

“Nah I can’t go that short again 🙅🏽‍♀️ Hard to find hairstyles .” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Brixx recently went online and shared a must-like shot of her son. The pic featured her mini-me peddling a hilarious Mercedes-Benz toy car.

Tori Brixx teaching her and Rich The Kid’s baby to drive young 😂🚘 -SOHH’s Instagram

Recently, TB shared some pics of herself and Rich boo’d up together. Brixx gave the world a sneak peek at how she celebrated both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo with Kid.

“My #TacoTuesdays 🌮 but it’s Wed now 😈” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

“🌮 😎” -Rich The Kid