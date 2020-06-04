SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Vixen Tori Brixx is 100 percent here for her mommy duties. The hip-hop model went online this week to share footage of her mini-me Dimitri Rogers getting super turned up.

Tori x Baby

Brixx hit up Instagram last night with some must-see footage. In addition to sharing the clip, Tori also plugged her son’s own IG page.

“Just in case you need a laugh 😩 Follow @richthababy He’s so funny I swear @williedonut & I produce this Beat by the way #BeatzbyBrixx” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Dimitri Roger

Over the past few months, Tori’s son’s Instagram page has shared tons of personal moments. The account is loaded with pics and clips of Dimitri doing baby things.

Wait, There’s More

Tori recently went online with a childhood pic of her younger self. She playfully compared her looks to her recently born son’s.

“Well I clearly thought I was one of the guys. I look like my son 🤦🏽‍♀️ F*ck it I bet they mad I’m not a TomBoy now lol I got breast & everything 🤣” – Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last week, Brixx lit up her Instagram page with past moments doing it big on the turntables. Tori shared various shots of herself playing some fire hip-hop mixes as a deejay.

“Nah I can’t go that short again 🙅🏽‍♀️ Hard to find hairstyles .” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram