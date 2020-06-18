Vixen Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid are making sure fans stay updated on their son’s growth. The hip-hop pair went online this week to share a priceless moment featuring their mini-me.

Tori x Mini-Me

Brixx went to Instagram last night with the must-like shot. The pic features their son wearing some serious baby fashion drip including a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

“Uhh Ohh 😩 @richthababy” -Tori Brixx’s Instagram “😎😎😎he looks like somebody I know” -Rich The Kid “😍😍” -Bernice Burgos

High-Key Details

Over the past few months, Tori’s son’s Instagram page has shared tons of personal moments. The account is loaded with pics and clips of Dimitri doing baby things.

Wait, There’s More

Tori recently went online with a childhood pic of her younger self. She playfully compared her looks to her recently born son’s.

“Well I clearly thought I was one of the guys. I look like my son 🤦🏽‍♀️ F*ck it I bet they mad I’m not a TomBoy now lol I got breast & everything 🤣” – Tori Brixx’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Brixx lit up her Instagram page with past moments doing it big on the turntables. Tori shared various shots of herself playing some fire hip-hop mixes as a deejay.