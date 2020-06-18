New York rapper Tony Yayo remembers the good ol’ days. The hip-hop veteran has contributed to Throwback Thursday with a vintage pic of his G-Unit squad.

Yayo x Unit

On Thursday, the “Talk of New York” went to Instagram with the memorable flashback. The pic also features fellow rap heavyweights Royce Da 5’9, Papoose and Crooked I.

High-Key Details

This week, former G-Unit member Game extended his hand to estranged 50 Cent protégé Young Buck. In addition to acknowledging they hadn’t talked in some time, Game promised to send him money to help out with his financial problems.

#thegame sends #youngbuck $1000 on cash app after buck sends out video soliciting donations. Recently he documenting his financial struggles . -Akademiks’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

According to reports, Buck’s financial crisis came to light in amended bankruptcy documents filed last week. The paperwork claimed Buck owed over $50,000 to the IRS and more than $100,000 in child support.

Despite being a member of one of the most popular hip hop groups of the mid-2000s, Young Buck said that he has NO property, money in the bank, cash on hand, barely any assets, and owns just $100 in clothes and $100 in jewelry. Things are so bad that he has to rely on his girlfriend for his basic day to day needs; he drives her car and uses her household goods in the home they share, his court papers state. (Bossip)

Before You Go

In May 2020, buzz developed about Buck Marley filing for bankruptcy in January. The rap heavyweight had also remained behind bars without bail for a past crime.