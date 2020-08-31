New York rapper Tony Yayo is still representing the all-mighty G-Unit. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of his Thoughts of a Predicate Felon album release.

Tony Yayo’s 15-Year Anniversary

The “Talk of New York” went to his Instagram page to acknowledge his album’s special date. Yayo took things a step further by announcing he has merchandise to celebrate the 15-year anniversary.

“Celebrating my album anniversary click my store link in my bio appreciate the love and support for over a decade . Gggg-unit. Store open now.” -Tony Yayo’s Instagram

The Queens native also shared the project’s artwork and tracklisting. One pic features self-proclaimed rap god Eminem donning a “Free Yayo” shirt.

“Celebrating the 15 year anniversary for Thoughts of predicate felon platinum album sales . Subscribe now TONYYAYO.com store opens tomorrow.”

High-Key Details

The unforgettable album features a few major standout tracks. Yayo flipped his must-hear “Curious” and “So Seductive” singles into music videos.

Rick Ross Disses Lloyd Banks

This past week, footage surfaced of rap star Rick Ross going to his Instagram Story with some direct shade aimed at Yayo’s fellow G-Unit member Lloyd Banks. The video featured Ross turning up to Lloyd’s 2004 “I’m So Fly” single and asking if he still had any money left.

“Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you living like. If you ain’t got no money, I’ll give you five grand for the Banks name. That might be one of my aliases. Banks Sinatra.”

Leave Lloyd Banks outta y’all beef @RickRoss



Rozay wants to know if Banks got any money left after G-Unit pic.twitter.com/n0T5x35lnh — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 28, 2020

Over the past few months, Banks has stayed low-key but blessed hip-hop fans with new freestyle songs.

Hidden Message

Throughout his recently released “Cold Summer” freestyle song, Banks appeared to take direct shots at his estranged G-Unit boss 50 Cent. Lloyd rapped about his independence and what he brought his mentor from the start of his career.