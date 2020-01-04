New York rapper Tony Yayo can’t even believe how crazy things have become only 72 hours into the new year. The hip-hop veteran has shared his thoughts on a few global crises.

Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Tony went to Instagram to share some of the biggest issues currently happening around the world.

On A Related Note: Longtime G-Unit rival Ja Rule has even weighed-in on the craziness between the United States bombing and killing a top Iranian general.

All I see is jokes about the Iran situation but the government just deployed 700 troops to the Middle East… its all fun and games till they’re trying to draft OUR KIDS… that’s what Ja thinks… — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

Wait, There’s More: This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.

A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)

Before You Go: The attack immediately sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.