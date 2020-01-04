New York rapper Tony Yayo can’t even believe how crazy things have become only 72 hours into the new year. The hip-hop veteran has shared his thoughts on a few global crises.
Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Tony went to Instagram to share some of the biggest issues currently happening around the world.
On A Related Note: Longtime G-Unit rival Ja Rule has even weighed-in on the craziness between the United States bombing and killing a top Iranian general.
Wait, There’s More: This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.
A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)
Before You Go: The attack immediately sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.