Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Returns + Lives Up To The Hype

The long-awaited Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is here and living up to the hype. After months of anticipation and excitement built into the release, the franchise returns today on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Is Back

Months after breaking the news of the franchise returning to the latest generation of console gaming, Tony has let loose on how pumped he is for new players to get introduced to his virtual skateboarding adventures.

“I’m thankful for the quality and care that Activision and Vicarious Visions have put into the remaster to revive the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series in the best way possible,” said Tony Hawk. “For years, fans have asked me about bringing these games back, and I’m proud to say that we finally have a game that delivers on the expectations that nostalgic fans want, while inspiring a new generation to pick up a controller, and perhaps even a real skateboard.”

To celebrate the epic release, the 52-year-old iconic skater hit his deck and took on a recreated version of the warehouse featured in the game.

4K Quality To The Max

In addition to non-stop fun on the gaming side, players will get to enjoy pure quality on their systems. Activision made sure to deliver a game packed with 4K scenes.

The faithful remaster of the first two legendary games in the franchise returns in one glorious package, combining all the original levels, OG pro-skaters and tricks, including revert, lip tricks, wall plant with new ways to play, new pro-skaters, new music and more, all in beautiful 4K on supporting systems. And yes, Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! New to Create-A-Park this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options. New features to the remaster also include even more goals than before, added challenges to amp up gameplay and more.

Halle Berry Even Skateboards

Hollywood actress Halle Berry might want to clock in some work on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 this weekend. She recently shared epic-looking shots of herself actually skateboarding.

Rich The Kid Skates, Too

Recently, Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid showed the world he’s also a huge fan of the skateboarding culture. Rap heavyweight Lil Wayne is known for putting ample time into skating, too.