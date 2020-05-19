Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is officially taking over Tuesday. The action hero’s classic Top Gun, Days of Thunder and War of the Worlds are all arriving in remastered 4K Ultra HD formats for everyone’s at-home goals.

Top Gun

Easily one of Tom Cruise’s most iconic movies of his career. Well before Mission: Impossible made him a franchise spy, Cruise flew high in the sky with this classic. Buckle up for Top Gun‘s remastered 4K Ultra HD release and bring it home today.

Eyes to the sky. The legend Tom Cruise's #TopGun 4K Ultra HD remastered movie is soaring and landing at everyone's cribs today. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/9eeSsZesU8 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 19, 2020

The Digital and disc releases include a brand-new featurette that explores the film’s legacy and enduring popularity through new interviews with Tom Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and members of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, including John Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. Fans can also enjoy a retrospective segment from 2016 looking back at 30 years of Top Gun. Additional previously released bonus content on the disc includes commentary by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Tony Scott, co-screenwriter Jack Epps, Jr. and naval experts; Danger Zone: The Making of Top Gun; a look inside the real Top Gun; original theatrical promotional material; music videos, and more.

Days of Thunder

If you’re a fan of fast-paced action – especially with NASCAR coming back as one of the first live sports this past weekend, what better thrill ride could you ask for than Tom Cruise’s Days of Thunder. Grab your remastered 4K Ultra HD release today.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, DAYS OF THUNDER reteamed director Tony Scott, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and Cruise in 1990, following their massive success with Top Gun. Featuring some of the most spectacular racing action ever captured on film, the movie further cemented Cruise’s star status. The new 4K Ultra HD release* includes a brand-new featurette looking back on the production with Bruckheimer.

War of the Worlds

Tom Cruise took it all the way back to action-packed fighting with War of the Worlds. The crazy alien invasion movie still goes down as one of his biggest blockbusters. Relive those moments in its new 4K Ultra HD remastered release now.

The official #WaroftheWorlds 4K Ultra HD remastered movie looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/n3tkz1tBFN — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 19, 2020

Directed by Steven Spielberg, WAR OF THE WORLDS (2005) celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2020. Cruise took on the starring role in this contemporary retelling of the H.G. Wells classic, which earned over $600M worldwide. The new 4K UHD/Blu-ray Combo Pack includes access to a digital copy of the film, along with over an hour of previously released bonus content, including multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, production diaries, a look at the characters, and more.

