The Internet isn’t waiting around for an apology or explanation. Social media has reacted to hip-hop entertainer Tokyo Jetz making a jaw-dropping joke connected to the death of black man George Floyd.
Initially, footage went online Monday morning and featured Jetz getting into a playful confrontation with a friend. She took things a step further by threatening to “George Floyd” her pal.
“Tokyo Jetz makes a George Floyd joke…. 🤔 .” -Tokyo Jetz’s Instagram
Once the footage went viral, social media wasted zip-zero time canceling her.
Hours after the Internet struck down Jetz, she came forward on Instagram. Tokyo put up an apology clip explaining how she had no excuse for what she said.
“I’m sorry, I messed up big time. Nothing excuses what I’ve said and done, but I do really want everyone to know I’m not proud of it and sincerely apologize” -Tokyo Jetz’s Instagram
The murder of George Floyd has sparked ample nationwide protests and celebrities speaking out. This past weekend, music icons JAY-Z and Beyoncé addressed the need for justice.
“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.” -Beyoncé’s Instagram