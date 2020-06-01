The Internet isn’t waiting around for an apology or explanation. Social media has reacted to hip-hop entertainer Tokyo Jetz making a jaw-dropping joke connected to the death of black man George Floyd.

Tokyo x Viral

Initially, footage went online Monday morning and featured Jetz getting into a playful confrontation with a friend. She took things a step further by threatening to “George Floyd” her pal.

“Tokyo Jetz makes a George Floyd joke…. 🤔 .” -Tokyo Jetz’s Instagram

The Internet Reacts

Once the footage went viral, social media wasted zip-zero time canceling her.

Last week Tokyo Jetz was on here exposing black men who hate black women … this week she is making fun of the murder of a black man. Whew. I cant keep up pic.twitter.com/2RCcsrQSFz — KL (@TheEnigmatic8) June 1, 2020

Tokyo jetz canceled, we got black folks making jokes bout they own kind https://t.co/sGP0HYcQE1 — bryso3x (@bryso3x_) June 1, 2020

So you mean to tell me, Tokyo Jetz, the mother of a BLACK MALE, is out here mocking the death of another BLACK MALE, that was murdered by the police…while jokingly threatening to kill another BLACK MALE in the same fashion? The coon chip has been activated pic.twitter.com/bpGVKYEGRx — Kimmie 🌻 (@KimmieLae) June 1, 2020

OH TOKYO JETZ DELETED HER TWITTER??



come outside sis, we just wanna talk! aint nobody gon jump you. pic.twitter.com/SFoKaONElx — ARIBARBIE💋 (@reallyybarbie) June 1, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Hours after the Internet struck down Jetz, she came forward on Instagram. Tokyo put up an apology clip explaining how she had no excuse for what she said.

“I’m sorry, I messed up big time. Nothing excuses what I’ve said and done, but I do really want everyone to know I’m not proud of it and sincerely apologize” -Tokyo Jetz’s Instagram

Before You Go

The murder of George Floyd has sparked ample nationwide protests and celebrities speaking out. This past weekend, music icons JAY-Z and Beyoncé addressed the need for justice.