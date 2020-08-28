R&B singer Tinashe knows the importance of August 28. The popular crooner has come forward to speak on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Tinashe Attends MLK March

On Friday, Tina went to her Instagram page to speak on today’s importance. She also shared pics and footage of herself from Washington, DC where a massive march is taking place.

“Marching in Washington DC today on the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. We absolutely CANNOT stop fighting for what’s right. Black Lives Matter Black children matter Black disabled people matter Black mentally ill people matter Black poor people matter Black LGBT+ people matter Black homeless people matter Every single black life matters… yesterday, today, and forever.” -Tinashe’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Friday’s march has brought in thousands of protesters together at the Lincoln Memorial to call for racial equality and an end to social injustice. Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton is also present in DC.

Planning began in June after the funeral of George Floyd. Organizers said they wanted to highlight the civil rights issues of today and bring well-known speakers to address the crowd while also mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus with strict safety protocols. The march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” Commitment March on Washington — began with speeches from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, which was followed by a coordinated march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park. (Washington Post)

Wait, There’s More

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also talked about the importance of August 28 and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

57 years ago, people from all over the country came together for the March on Washington. Today we march on—to realize Dr. King’s dream and fulfill the promise of our country. This fall, let's show up in numbers that can't be ignored. Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/HmU8uQ9uIp pic.twitter.com/UBMWTuuhLe — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 28, 2020

Before You Go

Over the past few hours, footage and pics have surfaced from today’s Washington, DC march.

Crowd begins chanting, "Say her name! Breonna Taylor" as Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer speaks at the #MarchOnWashington. https://t.co/0OG2SHiQGa pic.twitter.com/4CEGyfuqZl — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2020

Botham Jean's sister: "I am tired of learning new names, adding new hashtags to an already long list of victims of police terror. We cannot allow our brothers and sisters to only be remembered for how they died." https://t.co/0OG2SHiQGa#MarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/BoNUBCcNqk — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2020

Martin Luther King Memorial just now #MarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/IYsrckNcFw — Maren Hennemuth (@FrauSafari) August 28, 2020

"We will only pledge allegiance to the truth."



Letetra Wideman, Jacob Blake's sister, says "America, your reality is not real" during her speech at the #MarchonWashington pic.twitter.com/aycru86h1I — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 28, 2020

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade had MLK Jr.’s iconic speech moment tattooed onto his body in honor of today’s anniversary.