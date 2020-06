Streaming giant TIDAL is giving everyone pure audio motivation. The digital entertainment platform has released JAY-Z‘s curated Songs For Survival 2 playlist which includes unforgettable classics by 2Pac, Public Enemy, Marvin Gaye and Nina Simone to promote black unity. #BlackOutTuesday

Songs For Survival 2. A playlist curated by¬†#JAYZ. Link in bio. -TIDAL’s Instagram