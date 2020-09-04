Up Next

The Rock Announces He and His Family Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted an 11-minute video to his Instagram page this week updating fans about his battle with COVID-19. In this emotional clip, the WWE Hall of Fame legend talks about the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and how this infection has hit him the hardest he’s ever been hit in life.

