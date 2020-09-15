The New Apple iPad Air Is A Must-Own

source

Apple does it again – after mounted anticipation for a new September 15 event dishing on new products and gadgets, the ultimate standout item is the tech giant’s new iPad Air. The era of the laptop and desktop computer is quickly coming to an end and the evolution of the iPad is only getting better with time. From its new USB-C ports for faster charging, longer lasting battery life and the display screen combine give this iPad a Lamborghini appeal in your hands.

If you’re about the accessory life, you can just lean on your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to take the experience even further – but all in all, Apple delivers once again and sets the stakes high for its latest creation.