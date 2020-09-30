The LOX‘s are in steady work mode. The hip-hop trio – Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P – team up for their new “Gave It To Em” music video premiere. The visual comes from their Living Off The Xperience album. Produced by Streetheat Films, the visual features LXO teaming up with Juices for Life and PCNY for their annual Book Bag Giveaway event in New York. Directors WillC and Tana capture the essence of the event spotlighting children with their book bag filled with goodies with families and members of the community celebrating a timely cause during a global pandemic.
Up Next
The LOX Hit The Streets In New Gave It To Em Music Video
119 Views Comments Off on The LOX Hit The Streets In New Gave It To Em Music Video
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on The LOX Hit The Streets In New Gave It To Em Music Video