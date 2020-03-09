The Internet just won’t let Kylie Jenner live her best life. Social media has delivered a low-key blow to the social media mega star following a week filled with major thirst traps.

Big Facts

This weekend, a hard-hitting meme went viral poking fun at Jenner. Specifically, the Instagram post gives fans a glimpse at Kylie’s teenage looks before blowing up with her lipstick powerhouse.

High-Key Details

The memes comes a few days after Jenner lit up her Instagram feed with curvy pics. In the posts, Jenner fed her 165 million followers with steamy neon green fashion drip.

“Giving you baby mama drama honey.” “‘I am my own muse.’ -Tom Ford”

Wait, There’s More

Earlier in the week, Kylie didn’t hold back on her thirst trap-themed content. The 22-year-old flooded her IG feed with plenty of NSFW action.

View this post on Instagram pucci babies A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Mar 4, 2020 at 4:58pm PST Kylie Jenner’s steamy thirst swimsuit pic

Before You Go

Recently, Kylie flexed her mommy duties. The mother to rap star Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster shared a slideshow of pics alongside their mini-me.