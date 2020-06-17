The Internet might have finally taken an L. Social media erupted over the past few hours in an attempt to shut down people’s forceful Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole cancellation.

On Wednesday, Twitter erupted with users immediately stopping a cancellation. The drama stemmed from some Internet folks catching feelings about Lamar and Cole not using social media to protest for equality.

“Mfs so bored they tryna cancel cole and kendrick for not posting or tweeting when they was actually protesting” -Lucki’s SRT’s Twitter

Mfs so bored they tryna cancel cole and kendrick for not posting or tweeting when they was actually protesting pic.twitter.com/b2Sl08d6sP — Lucki’s SRT (@incelhamptn) June 17, 2020

Lol people on the TL saying that we are cancelling J Cole and Kendrick Lamar. We?? I hope they’re speaking French because I’m not involved pic.twitter.com/Suq1sGyTGE — HG 🕊🤍 (@h_ellengyamfi) June 17, 2020

J Cole made perfect sense and was like “educate instead of talking down to people”



and somehow it’s WWIII on the TL pic.twitter.com/PtMY90xsS7 — 🇧🇧 Kakarot 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) June 17, 2020

"We're cancelling J Cole and Kendrick Lamar" pic.twitter.com/FOB8r92x6p — SIRMarleyyy (@SIRMarleyyyy) June 17, 2020

Listen listen listen….no J. Cole and Kendrick slander will be tolerated on my TL. We can have a civil debate and if you can't be civil security will escort you TF out. – Management pic.twitter.com/n0p6ttTZSa — J From Dreamville (@SemperLuxMundi) June 17, 2020

Cole and Kendrick have done so much… just cuz they didn’t tweet the last two weeks don’t mean they not doing shit behind the scenes😂 but also it’s not fair to call out Noname either on any of this shit for being extra active… she just cares a lot — lil amor 🖤 BLM (@b0otsie) June 17, 2020

I'm confused as to what people want J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar to tweet about. A tweet it not going to end racism! They were protesting with the people, what the fuk else do y'all want? pic.twitter.com/R8dlQx6bmM — YZR (@IamYZR) June 17, 2020

The drama appeared to initially stem from a single tweet. Rap artist Noname went to her Twitter page to allegedly single out both K. Dot and Cole.

While J Cole was out there just minding his business and protesting, Noname was on her couch with the Twitter Fingers. J Cole is a 🐐! pic.twitter.com/pxBnoFEOTd — M i n k (@Minkboi) June 17, 2020

Btw he’s mostly responding to this which was a direct shot at Cole and Kendrick even though both of them were literally on the ground marching with the people instead of “putting a tweet up” pic.twitter.com/NLpp8LI8HQ — 🇧🇧 Kakarot 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) June 17, 2020

Speculation has developed about Cole possibly using his new “Snow On Tha Bluff” song to address Noname’s tweet.

J. Cole’s rumoured shots/criticisms on rapper Noname… pic.twitter.com/iX1gGxyHRI — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) June 17, 2020

Coincidentally, both Cole and Lamar have remained very active during the global protests against police brutality. Both hip-hop stars have joined peaceful demonstrations throughout the country.