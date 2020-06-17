The Internet might have finally taken an L. Social media erupted over the past few hours in an attempt to shut down people’s forceful Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole cancellation.
Internet x J. Lamar
On Wednesday, Twitter erupted with users immediately stopping a cancellation. The drama stemmed from some Internet folks catching feelings about Lamar and Cole not using social media to protest for equality.
“Mfs so bored they tryna cancel cole and kendrick for not posting or tweeting when they was actually protesting” -Lucki’s SRT’s Twitter
High-Key Details
The drama appeared to initially stem from a single tweet. Rap artist Noname went to her Twitter page to allegedly single out both K. Dot and Cole.
Wait, There’s More
Speculation has developed about Cole possibly using his new “Snow On Tha Bluff” song to address Noname’s tweet.
Before You Go
Coincidentally, both Cole and Lamar have remained very active during the global protests against police brutality. Both hip-hop stars have joined peaceful demonstrations throughout the country.
Kendrick Lamar, an artist who’s been outspoken about police brutality for years and has released not just several protest songs but perhaps the definitive protest anthem of a generation, was out protesting in Compton on Sunday (6/7), XXL and Complex report. NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were in attendance at Sunday’s Compton protest as well. (Brooklyn Vegan)