The Internet doesn’t wait or spare itself for anyone. Social media has lit up singer Lana Del Rey after she compared herself to black music stars including Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Beyoncé.

Oh No Lana

Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with major dragging. People targeted Lana for trying to put her music and its content on the same level as the biggest musicians in the world.

She aimed her question to "the culture" and then proceeded to name black women specifically (and Ariana/Camilla) who make R&B, Hip Hop and Urban music.



Why is that? Why not Taylor? Billie? Adele? Gaga? Katy? Dua?… Why specifically the "urban" girls? https://t.co/PqGODKqIVI — Sisa (@Titanbaddie) May 21, 2020

I don’t know who was giving Lana Del Rey a hard time but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t Black women. Girl, sing your little cocaine carols and leave us alone. — jamilah (is in the crib like you should be.) (@JamilahLemieux) May 21, 2020

think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue — shon faye. (@shonfaye) May 21, 2020

Beyoncé was threatened to get lynched because she dared to sing about police brutality, Ariana got death threats for the death of her boyfriend that she had no control over. Kehlani got death + rape threats for a breakup song. All the women Lana mentioned have been through hell. — Tayoncé Defense Attorney (@BlueIvysDoormat) May 21, 2020

Beyonce: if you don't jump to put jeans on baby, you don't feel my pain



Lana: pic.twitter.com/S4fq0zC6GB — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) May 21, 2020

lana del rey: my music gets no attention it must be because i’m so glamorous



lana del rey’s music: pic.twitter.com/EULpxlIszl — your friendly neighborhood bully (@monkeybaIm) May 21, 2020

megan thee stallion: i’m a savage

lana del rey: pic.twitter.com/AUYEYqkgRo — clemmie (@cIemmie) May 21, 2020

Where It All Started

Initially, Del Rey lit up social media with a question to the culture. Specifically, she wanted to know if critics would take it easy on her after fellow musicians – notably those of color – made chart-topping records centered on non-traditional feminist content.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f*cking, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse? … I am fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world. … I’ve been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I’ve had. News flash! That’s just how it is for many women.” -Lana Del Rey’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few years, Lana has found her music getting categorized and stereotyped. Del Rey’s fashion decisions has often sparked social commentary.

On her earlier albums, Del Rey was tagged as “sadcore,” The Los Angeles Times reported in October 2019, describing her career as “unusual in many ways.” “After releasing music under the names Lizzy Grant and May Jailer, she took on the mantle of Lana Del Rey,” the Times reported. “She quickly played ‘Saturday Night Live’ and was met with fierce criticism for her look, her sound, her lyrics. But that fast rise to fame and chauvinist response from some critics didn’t scare her; she just doubled down on what she does best: writing songs.” (NBC News)

Before You Go

A few days ago, rap star Doja Cat celebrated her and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Still can and cannot believe @NickiMinaj and I made history as the first female rappers to collab and get that #1 spot.I think this is a seriously historical moment for all the girls in the game right now. Thank you everyone for the support 💛” -Doja Cat’s Instagram