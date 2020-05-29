Hollywood icon Denzel Washington has social media’s full attention. A new clip has gone viral and shows the Academy Award winner bringing peace between a distressed man and Los Angeles cops.
Denzel x Hero
New footage is making its rounds across the Internet showing Washington playing a real-life superhero as he helped a homeless man in danger of walking into ongoing traffic. In the clip, Denzel is shown out of his car and becoming a barrier between the man and cops.
Washington wore a mask as he came to the man’s aid, standing several feet away from him through most of their encounter. At one point in video footage TMZ obtained of the incident, Washington gently squeezed the man on the shoulder while standing at arm’s length. Per TMZ, Washington walked the man, who did not appear to recognize the actor, to safety and comforted him. Washington stayed on the scene when police arrived. The police briefly detained the man for unknown reasons before releasing him. (The Daily Beast)
The Internet Reacts
The must-see footage has sparked a flurry of positive social media reactions. People have come online and applauded Denzel’s heroics.
Wait, There’s More
This week, rap star Meek Mill shared his personal connection to the fatal police brutality applied to black man George Floyd in Minnesota. MM explained how he went through his own physical abuse from law enforcement.
Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram
“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Before You Go
According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.
In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)