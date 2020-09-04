The Internet Is Already Trolling Drake and DJ Khaled’s POPSTAR Music Video

The Internet stays with jokes. Just hours after putting out a must-see “POPSTAR” music video, social media has erupted with hilarious memes and reactions to the DJ Khaled and Drake visual masterpiece.
The POPSTAR Memes
Over the past few hours, the Internet has put the spotlight on tons of hilarious meme-worthy “POPSTAR” scenes. Drake received a bulk of the jokes based off his epic and unforgettable mannerisms.
Justin Bieber Becomes Drake
In the new, must-see music video, pop superstar Justin Bieber keeps the spotlight on himself turning up and rapping Drake’s lyrics. The visual features a slew of high-profile cameos including Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.
DJ Khaled and Drake have shared a new music video for their joint single “POPSTAR.” The clip starts with DJKhaled harassing Drake to make a music video for the track via multiple shouty video messages. Fed up, Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber to star in the visual for him. Watch the clip below, which also stars Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber, and more. (Pitchfork)
Drake made sure to hit up his Instagram page to salute Bieber for coming through on the visual.
Topping The Charts
In July 2020, DJ Khaled went to his Instagram page to toast his Khaled Khaled album songs’ immediate retail success. DJ announced “POPSTAR” secured the top spot on both Apple Music and Spotify while Drake-featured “Greece” followed closely behind at No. 2.
“POPSTAR⭐️ @djkhaled @champagnepapi #1 @applemusic #1 @spotify #GREECE 🇬🇷#2 @applemusic 🌎 4 CORNERS GLOBAL 🌎 #WETHEBEST #OVO @wethebestmusic” -DJ Khaled’s Instagram
DJ Khaled Appreciates The 6 God
Recently, “POPSTAR” producer DJ Khaled took a break from promoting their new collaborations to share some deep words for Drake. DJ shouted out the 6 God for holding him down for more than 10 years with classic hip-hop anthems.
“Before I post more tings I want to take time to thank @champagnepapi for always showing me love and for working with me for more than a decade . We put out big anthems over the decade together and we always will we work amazing together . Now we bringing more chune pon THEY head top for the new decade!! I cherish our friendship and I’m very grateful to have a friend and brother like you !THANK YOU DRAKE !
#WETHEBEST #OVO 🦉🔑🔑” -DJ Khaled’s Instagram
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
I Am Earning $81,100 so Far this year working 0nline and I am a full time college student and just working for 3 to 4 hours a day I’ve made such great m0ney.I am Genuinely thankful to and my administrator, It’s’ really user friendly and I’m just so happY that I found out about this \ HERE….. Read More
I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.
Heres what I’ve been doing ————-> Read More