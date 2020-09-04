The Internet Is Already Trolling Drake and DJ Khaled’s POPSTAR Music Video

The Internet stays with jokes. Just hours after putting out a must-see “POPSTAR” music video, social media has erupted with hilarious memes and reactions to the DJ Khaled and Drake visual masterpiece.

The POPSTAR Memes

Over the past few hours, the Internet has put the spotlight on tons of hilarious meme-worthy “POPSTAR” scenes. Drake received a bulk of the jokes based off his epic and unforgettable mannerisms.

Justin Bieber Becomes Drake

In the new, must-see music video, pop superstar Justin Bieber keeps the spotlight on himself turning up and rapping Drake’s lyrics. The visual features a slew of high-profile cameos including Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

Drake made sure to hit up his Instagram page to salute Bieber for coming through on the visual.

Topping The Charts

In July 2020, DJ Khaled went to his Instagram page to toast his Khaled Khaled album songs’ immediate retail success. DJ announced “POPSTAR” secured the top spot on both Apple Music and Spotify while Drake-featured “Greece” followed closely behind at No. 2.

“POPSTAR⭐️ @djkhaled @champagnepapi #1 @applemusic #1 @spotify #GREECE 🇬🇷#2 @applemusic 🌎 4 CORNERS GLOBAL 🌎 #WETHEBEST #OVO @wethebestmusic” -DJ Khaled’s Instagram

DJ Khaled Appreciates The 6 God

Recently, “POPSTAR” producer DJ Khaled took a break from promoting their new collaborations to share some deep words for Drake. DJ shouted out the 6 God for holding him down for more than 10 years with classic hip-hop anthems.