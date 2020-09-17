Up Next

The Internet Explodes On Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award

Written By Rosario Harper

Fans Wipe Up Kanye's Mess
The Internet isn’t feeling G.O.O.D about Kanye West‘s shocking decision to share footage of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards trophies. Social media has come forward to check Yeezy over doing the unthinkable and sharing the video to the masses.

Social Media Rips Kanye West

The Internet has unloaded pure fire on Ye for his ultimate disrespect to his past achievement. People’s issues ranged from Kanye appearing as a sellout to putting fans through a seemingly bi-monthly social media outburst.

Social media rips Kanye West over Grammy peeing.

Some fans even singled out Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West over staying silent about his action.

Rick Fox Updates Kanye West Situation

Former NBA superstar and Los Angeles Lakers champion Rick Fox updated fans on Kanye’s status. According to Fox, Twitter locked him out of his account for a period of time.

“My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours” -Rick Fox’s Twitter

Hit-Boy and Yeezy’s Relationship

Kanye has stayed busy this week speaking his truth about record labels. Ye also spoke on producer Hit-Boy‘s run on G.O.O.D Music.

