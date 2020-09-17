The Internet Explodes On Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award

The Internet isn’t feeling G.O.O.D about Kanye West‘s shocking decision to share footage of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards trophies. Social media has come forward to check Yeezy over doing the unthinkable and sharing the video to the masses.

Social Media Rips Kanye West

The Internet has unloaded pure fire on Ye for his ultimate disrespect to his past achievement. People’s issues ranged from Kanye appearing as a sellout to putting fans through a seemingly bi-monthly social media outburst.

THE DEFINITION OF A SELLOUT RIGHT HERE pic.twitter.com/rxptHUGOnS — hermoneyness💰👄sanestreams (@hermoneyness) September 16, 2020

Yoooo!

This dude is BEYOND human intervention this far out. Tired of these meltdown episodes every 3 months. He’s beyond repair! Ye is just another loser. Let’s keep it moving. Not sure about anyone else. But my time is valuable! pic.twitter.com/G8iyfcCbFW September 16, 2020

Your music can't help you so you need controversy to make you relevant pic.twitter.com/dQSMkEchNP — 𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕤 ♡ 𝙗𝙢𝙝 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 (@glamlikelipa) September 16, 2020

300,000+ boneheads and counting have liked Kanye pissing on a Grammy. No wonder we have Trump as president* and can't beat coronavirus. September 16, 2020

Running for president with the hope of taking black votes away from Biden to give to someone who LOVES AND SUPPORTS THE KKK.

Stay Classy, Ye! pic.twitter.com/qnE3lOctUb — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 16, 2020

what the actual fck pic.twitter.com/fAyKyBuEu4 — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥 ᴺᴹ (@BarbieDoIIar) September 16, 2020

pic.twitter.com/SZWXtiHf0M — Lindsey (@ArdentAmerican) September 16, 2020 Social media rips Kanye West over Grammy peeing.

Some fans even singled out Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West over staying silent about his action.

@KimKardashian allowing him to continue like this is cruel and shameful. He needs to be taken to an inpatient facility where he can be protected from himself. — Vote for Sanity in 2020 (@blueingreenemo) September 16, 2020

Rick Fox Updates Kanye West Situation

Former NBA superstar and Los Angeles Lakers champion Rick Fox updated fans on Kanye’s status. According to Fox, Twitter locked him out of his account for a period of time.

“My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours” -Rick Fox’s Twitter

My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 17, 2020

Hit-Boy and Yeezy’s Relationship

Kanye has stayed busy this week speaking his truth about record labels. Ye also spoke on producer Hit-Boy‘s run on G.O.O.D Music.

From HITBOY LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Wi9Kk71lzf — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020