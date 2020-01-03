The Internet never sleeps and has plenty to say when it comes to A$AP Rocky comparisons. Social media has erupted over the A$AP Mob leader getting likened to retired NBA legend Grant Hill.

Big Facts: It all started Friday (January 3) when Internet personality DJ Booth compared Rocky to the former NBA All-Star.

A$AP Rocky had the potential to be the JAY-Z of his generation but squandered his potential. He is the rap game Grant Hill. https://t.co/JU4A3GNVmc pic.twitter.com/6XcWkhUTNE — DJBooth (@DJBooth) January 3, 2020

High-Key Details: Within a published article comparing NBA legends to rap stars, Booth detailed the Hill/Rocky career similarities.

After the first six seasons of his career, before his ankle injury, Hill had a total of 9,393 points, 3,417 rebounds, and 2,720 assists. Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, and LeBron James are the only three players in league history to eclipse these numbers after their first six seasons. Granted, A$AP Rocky doesn’t have a legitimate excuse for failing to live up to his potential. But Rocky, like Hill, was the full package: while Drake was the sensitive rapper and Kendrick tapped into the lyrical niche, Rocky touched both sides and operated as the medium. If anything, he was poised to be the JAY-Z of his era: a rapper with commercial potential and technical sensibilities. (DJ Booth)

Wait, There’s More: Almost immediately, social media erupted to shut down the comparison and shun Booth for putting Rocky on Grant’s level.

Please don't compare Grant Hill to less then legendary people… ASAP is not on @realgranthill33 level. — 9thWardBornNola (@SirTommie) January 3, 2020

Lmao I was like…Grant Hill?! Naaaah — the notorious liz (@LizzezFaire) January 3, 2020

Maybe a dude like JR Smith 🤣 but not Grant Hill ☠️ pic.twitter.com/XWN6D3PWD7 — lagsthegreek (@lagsthegreek) January 3, 2020

Don’t ever disrespect Grant Hill like this again https://t.co/B9d0fEVMUd — Bobson Dugnutt (@Antnay15) January 3, 2020

That whole DJBooth negatively article comparing ASAP Rocky to Grant Hill is fucking trash.



The assumption that Kurupt is Sheed and that either of them are anything but highly respected and well accomplished? Comparing Webber to Fab as if Webber IS NOT a top 10 PF ever? — Blafrican-American (@WHUTUPDOE) January 3, 2020

Y’all are not about to disrespect the Grant Hill https://t.co/caT0iy5xnF — M. (@miiichleen) January 3, 2020

He not even Grant Hill tf… https://t.co/kPVmHBiiVU — Donte Etheridge (@_TShuttlesworth) January 3, 2020

Cole and Kendrick are part of his generation sooooo.. This is the first time i ever hear him compared to Jay. Also, don’t disrespect the legend Grant Hill like that. Mans got injured he didn’t squander anything. https://t.co/xkH9a2e1Nt — Luis (@sal4zar) January 3, 2020

What kinda garbage take is this? Grant Hill’s career was stopped by things outside of his control. https://t.co/JbT1Ot4Kkk — RGpodcast (@RGpodcastGG) January 3, 2020

2020 now has Grant Hill slander for some reason https://t.co/AQMYnD4ZwT — Todd (@Todd_J) January 3, 2020

More like…Gilbert Arenas. Grant Hill was still able to be a solid defensive role player https://t.co/uMpPYmVbDO — Carlton (@C_Will_II) January 3, 2020

So many problems a here



1. ASAP Rocky was never going to be Jay Z (like who tf ever in life said that)



2. Don’t disrespect Grant Hill who is now part owner of an NBA franchise (big ballin)



3. ASAP Rocky is rich successful and hangs out wit Rihanna all the time (nigga winning) — Graduation Bear (@howwetalking) January 3, 2020

Niggas really slandering Grant Hill? Saying ASAP Rocky is the grant hill of the rap game? GTFO he’s not even grant hill don’t disrespect 😒 pic.twitter.com/tB5PdQAloc — Slim Reaper (@JAY4rmLA) January 3, 2020