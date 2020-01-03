The Internet never sleeps and has plenty to say when it comes to A$AP Rocky comparisons. Social media has erupted over the A$AP Mob leader getting likened to retired NBA legend Grant Hill.
Big Facts: It all started Friday (January 3) when Internet personality DJ Booth compared Rocky to the former NBA All-Star.
High-Key Details: Within a published article comparing NBA legends to rap stars, Booth detailed the Hill/Rocky career similarities.
After the first six seasons of his career, before his ankle injury, Hill had a total of 9,393 points, 3,417 rebounds, and 2,720 assists. Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, and LeBron James are the only three players in league history to eclipse these numbers after their first six seasons. Granted, A$AP Rocky doesn’t have a legitimate excuse for failing to live up to his potential. But Rocky, like Hill, was the full package: while Drake was the sensitive rapper and Kendrick tapped into the lyrical niche, Rocky touched both sides and operated as the medium. If anything, he was poised to be the JAY-Z of his era: a rapper with commercial potential and technical sensibilities. (DJ Booth)
Wait, There’s More: Almost immediately, social media erupted to shut down the comparison and shun Booth for putting Rocky on Grant’s level.