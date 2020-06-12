The Internet is not holding back on Sony Playstation – at all. Social media has unloaded on the iconic technology giant on the unveiling of its new Playstation 5 console.

On Thursday, Sony finally revealed the new gaming system after months of speculation and hype. Playstation held an afternoon online conference to introduce the system’s new video game line-up and console details.

At its Future of Gaming event Thursday, Sony gave viewers a look at the new PlayStation 5 console. The company showed off the upcoming PS5 at the end of the event next to the new DualSense controller that we debuted back in April. Sony also displayed a suite of gear like an HD camera, controller charging station media remote and Pulse 3D wireless headset. It’s unclear at this time if the gear is bundled or optional to add. The new PS5, which was also pictured laying on its side, is a futuristic white with black finish and blue highlights. (CNET)

The Internet didn’t waste time in ripping Sony apart. Memes ranged from comparing the Playstation 5 console to a white binder to gagging about it looking like Batman.

The PS5 design memes have started strong pic.twitter.com/C7nwEg4W17 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020

Playstation 5. The Wii cosplaying as Batman. pic.twitter.com/BDt38ttayB — Richard Cobbett (@richardcobbett) June 11, 2020

The PS5 design is pretty fowl pic.twitter.com/VeoWeCnNBN — Anthony (@kindekuma) June 11, 2020

Earlier this year, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee hit up his Instagram page to plug major love for Grand Theft Auto Online. Swae Lee also asked followers to check him out by revealing his Playstation 4 gamer tag.

“Yo, I need all gamers to follow me on PS4. I’m trying to make the biggest gang ever. I need 300 people with me. Add my gamer tag right now. PS4 users only. GTA, let’s go!” -Swae Lee’s Instagram

Recently, rap star Megan Thee Stallion revealed she’s steady clocking in video game goals. Meg shared a clip of herself playing Mortal Kombat 11 on a Playstation 4.