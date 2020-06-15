The Internet is furious over the death of teenage Florida protester and Black Lives Matter leader Oluwatoyin Salau days after being reported missing. Social media has come forward to demand answers and find out how she died.
Over the past few hours, people have relied on their Twitter pages to speak out. The Internet also referenced Salau being the victim of sexual assault.
“this hurts different. she was so vocal & tweeted about her abuser, she was an activist who was at every protest, she was a baby… literally 19. no one looks out for black women. all of this to say, i’m beyond heartbroken. #JusticeforToyin” -Miski’s Twitter
Days before going missing, Toyin publicly spoke out about being sexually assaulted. She also provided details on the encounter through Twitter.
Florida law enforcement have already made an arrest in the case. Olu’s murderer is suspected of having a connection to the death of another woman.
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her as a missing person. Police also say the suspect in this case, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested. The other victim in the double murder was 75-year-old Victoria Sims, according to TPD. (WCTV)
According to reports, Toyin’s family confirmed her death Monday morning.
Salau was found dead Saturday night after she went missing more than a week ago, on June 6, family members told the Tallahassee Democrat of the USA TODAY Network. Salau was one of two homicide victims discovered Saturday night in southeast Tallahassee. Police identified the suspect as Aaron Glee Jr, 49. Victoria “Vicki” Sims, 75, who also had been reported missing, is the second victim. She was a retired state worker and grandmother well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics. (USA Today)