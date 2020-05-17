SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

The Internet is going in-in on Nelly right now. Social media has reacted to last night’s one-sided battle between the St. Lunatics boss and Atlanta rap heavyweight Ludacris.

Nelly’s Connection

Over the past few hours, people have roasted Nelly about his Internet woes during Saturday’s bout. The multiple instances sparked a flurry of hilarious memes roasting Nelly.

“Who won last night’s @verzuztv‘s battle? @ludacrisor @nelly?” -Hip Hop Memes Daily’s Instagram

Nelly trying to enter Instagram live, through Microsoft excel like the dilemma video #nellyvsludacris #LudacrisvsNelly pic.twitter.com/ddEChIe1t7 — GusWasalu 🇵🇸 (@guswasalu) May 16, 2020

Nelly is over there jamming and we can’t even hear him half the time lmaooo #LudacrisvsNelly #Verzuz



Him: pic.twitter.com/d0O2497oky — Condoleezza Spice (@MrDubC) May 16, 2020

Yooo someone said Nelly is at Teddy Riley’s house coz his wifi keeps dropping! 🤣🤣🤣 #nellyvsludacris #LudacrisvsNelly pic.twitter.com/kLniWodRH3 — Silly Dee Badu (@blkgrlpoppin) May 16, 2020

Nelly is using the same dialup from the year country grammar dropped — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) May 16, 2020

Ludacris: Your internet messing up bro #Verzuz



Comments: “Nelly your internet messing up”



Nelly: pic.twitter.com/LovXH1iKG8 — Aquarius Boochie (@stawpfeenin) May 16, 2020

Weather The Storm

Nelly ultimately took a hard hit because of his location. The Missouri native reportedly dealt with bad weather around his area.

Severe weather in St. Louis didn’t stop Nelly and Ludacris from exchanging hits Saturday in the latest edition of Verzuz on Instagram Live. The two rappers were set to go live at 7 p.m., but repeated issues with a Wi-Fi signal on Nelly’s part caused delays and even lack of audio at times. St. Louis, where Nelly lives, was dealing with strong thunderstorms, winds and possible hail Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. (CNN)

Wait, There’s More

The hip-hop veterans made sure to put respect on each other’s names. Both Luda and Nelly shouted each other out for putting out quality music during the early 2000’s.

Last night, the hip-hop superstars went round for round in a battle of hits, revisiting iconic fan-favorite tracks. Nelly and Luda kicked off the event by acknowledging each other’s achievements. “Your longevity is impeccable, it’s worth commending, you know what I mean?” Nelly told Ludacris. “You bust ass every year to make sure you were coming for the No. 1 spot … It’s my pleasure and it’s an honor today, my brother, to be rocking with you. I’m glad that our rookie class is the best class of our hip-hop era.” (HIGHSNOBIETY)

Before You Go

During the broadcast, Luda pulled out an unexpected wild card. The Atlanta native shared a first-ever listen to a new record with rap star Lil Wayne.