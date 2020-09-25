The Internet Co-Signs Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V Deluxe Album

The Internet is 100 percent here for Lil Wayne. Social media has come forward to celebrate the release of Weezy F. Baby’s surprise Tha Carter V deluxe album.

The Internet Co-Signs Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V

Young Money fans have lit up social media with positive looks for Wayne’s new LP. Some people made sure to give him major greatest of all time consideration through Twitter posts.

My god this Carter V Deluxe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — V (@vbardic625) September 25, 2020

yooooo tha carter V deluxe IS INSANE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 wtf Wayne September 25, 2020

okay but tha Carter V deluxe 🔥🔥 — storm (@stormyamaya) September 25, 2020

Wayne is really one of the greatest to ever do it. Tha Carter V deluxe did not disappoint and Tha Carter series will always be legendary 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iPGPwjZdaU September 25, 2020 The Internet co-signs Lil Wayne’s new album.

A few days ago, Young Money‘s president, Mack Maine announced Wayne would release the deluxe version of his classic Carter V album and Weezy did not disappoint. The project has 33 tracks, the original 23 tracks, with 10 additional songs that didn’t make it onto the original.

Lil Wayne (solo) in 2020 alone :-



Funeral including deluxe – 32 tracks (1 hr 43 min)



Fwa (Spotify, apple release) – 13 tracks (56 Min)



No ceilings (streaming platform release) – 12 songs (45 min)



Tha Carter 5 deluxe (original) – 33 songs ( 2 hr 6 min)



Total :- 90 tracks🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/NCLpsS9vhV — ARS ᴿᵉˡᵃᵖˢᵉ (@ARS19Now) September 25, 2020

Lil Wayne’s Carter V Deluxe Edition

Weezy F. Baby initially went to his social media pages to break the huge album news. Wayne shared the project’s artwork and revealed his new release would arrive with even more songs added to the original tracklisting.

“To celebrate the 2 year anniversary of C5 I felt it was only right to bless my fans/supporters with a few of my older songs/bangers that didn’t make the album. So TONIGHT at 12am EST/9pm PST let’s celebrate!!! I appresiate every last one of y’all!🤙🏾🤙🏾 #IAintShitWithoutYou #C5Deluxe” -Lil Wayne’s Instagram

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter 6

In August 2020, Wayne appeared on an ESPN broadcast and broke some massive music news to fans. While the world is desperately waiting for a Tha Carter 6 album, Weezy F. Baby said his No Ceilings 3 would drop first.

“Carter VI coming soon but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3.” (ESPN)

BREAKING: Lil Wayne just announced on ESPN that Tha Carter 6, as well as No Ceilings 3, are coming soon



This adds on to the Collegrove 2 collab album with 2 Chainz that is already expected to drop this year pic.twitter.com/m20gJukiFx — HEY SIRI PLAY STUDIO 22 BY LIL BRICK (@lilbrickmedia) August 15, 2020 Lil Wayne’s Carter 6 is officially coming.

Joint Efforts

Along with his solo releases, Wayne is currently working with longtime friend 2 Chainz on a collaboration album. The pair are set to follow-up their Collegrove album with a sequel.

Along with announcing No Ceilings 3 and Tha Carter VI, Weezy claimed that he and 2 Chainz will be dropping Collegrove 2 in the near future also. This follows the release of Chainz’s single, “Money Maker,” which featured Tunechi. (Complex)

Recently, Wayne and Chainz delivered their new “Money Maker” single to the masses.