R&B singer Teyana Taylor has officially come through with new tunes. The popular crooner has started Juneteenth on the right foot by releasing her star-studded The Album with everyone from Lauryn Hill to Rick Ross landing huge guest features.

Teyana x Returns

The new project comes two years after Taylor released her Keep That Same Energy (K.T.S.E) album. Her latest solo effort comes stacked with over 20 songs.

At the beginning of this week, Taylor announced the imminent release of her follow-up, simply called The Album, timed to come out on Juneteenth. It’s a sprawling 23 tracks, and it boasts a stacked guest list that includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Future, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Quavo, Davido, King Combs, Junie, and her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert. (Stereogum)

High-Key Details

Earlier this week, Taylor ended some mystery attached to the album. She revealed project’s full-fledged tracklisting.

Teyana Taylor reveals tracklist to her upcoming album and the features are FIRE 🔥 -SOHH’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier in the week, model Lori Harvey along with rap star Cardi B pulled through to Teyana’s party with her hubby Offset and their daughter Kulture Kiari. The rap heavyweight even had Taylor’s entire tracklisting featured on her pants.

“.@iamcardib’s pants has the full track list of @TEYANATAYLOR’s upcoming album set to release this Friday!” -Cardi B Fan Team’s Twitter

.@iamcardib’s pants has the full track list of @TEYANATAYLOR’s upcoming album set to release this Friday!



We love a supporting queen! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NkaW2uypnC — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) June 18, 2020

Baby Kulture and Cardi B! 😍 pic.twitter.com/hCdNE9RjZq — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) June 18, 2020

Lori Harvey riding for Teyana Taylor pic.twitter.com/6cY3LSKn0l — SOHH (@sohh) June 18, 2020

Before You Go

The G.O.O.D. Music artist is gearing up to double her mommy duties. The popular crooner has announced she’s preparing to welcome new life into the world with her second child. Teyana Taylor stayed true to her first love and announced she is pregnant in her new “Wake Up Love” music video. In the final scene, she kisses her four-year-old daughter Junie alongside her hubby Iman as she shows off a baby bump.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.” (PEOPLE)