G.O.O.D. Music’s Teyana Taylor is showing love to the graduates around the world. The popular crooner has come through this week with some major motivation courtesy of her new “Made It” music video premiere.

Graduation Day

Heading into Friday, Taylor pulled through with the must-see visual. The video celebrates high school and college graduates reaching the next phase in their lives.

Big Talk

Last night, Teyana penned heartfelt words to the class of 2020. She acknowledged the current global pandemic but made sure graduates felt appreciated.

“AT MIDNIGHT ITS LITTTYYYYYYYYY!!!!! YOU MADE IT!!!!!!! Class of 2020 this is for you!!!! First and foremost, Thank you to ALL the graduates that contributed to the video! I truly appreciate you & happy to celebrate YOU!!! Unfortunately, this pandemic has stopped us from physically gathering and celebrating all the hard work you’ve put in through the years But this pandemic can’t stop your spirit, it can’t dim your light, and it can’t take your degree away from you!! So when you make it out of this dark time, shine bright and light up the world!” -Teyana Taylor’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few hours ago, Migos’ Quavo had something major to celebrate. The hip-hop superstar announced graduating from high school.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020

We Lit 🔥 Now What College Should I Go To? 🧐 And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT 🔥🌊 BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY” – Quavo’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, New York rap heavyweight Cardi B shared special words to high school graduates. She also provided some advice on how people could pick their fall courses.

“Congrats to my high school and all my college graduates. Congrats, congrats, congrats and don’t let the coronavirus take the special moment from you. You guys have mostly picked your college already so I want to say how to pick classes. When you go to college, I feel they offer so many different classes – make sure the classes you take are going to benefit you one day. Make sure you research careers that are around the money you want to make in the future.” -Cardi B’s Twitter