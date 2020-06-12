G.O.O.D. Music’s Teyana Taylor is gearing up to double her mommy duties. The popular crooner has announced she’s preparing to welcome new life into the world with her second child.

Teyana x Mini-Me

Teyana Taylor stayed true to her first love and announced she is pregnant in her new “Wake Up Love” music video. In the final scene, she kisses her four-year-old daughter Junie alongside hubby Iman Shumpert as she shows off a baby bump.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.” (PEOPLE)

Teyana Taylor announces she’s pregnant with her second child

High-Key Details

Recently, Teyana’s daughter hinted at a bun possibly being in the oven. Taylor went to her Instagram Live when Junie made a baby reference.

Iman Jr — affectionately nicknamed Junie by her parents — actually spilled the beans about the pregnancy a few weeks earlier while Teyana was doing an Instagram Live. From off camera, Junie could be heard trying to get her mom’s attention. When Teyana finally said, “yeah, girl?” Junie excitedly asked, “let me kiss that baby!” Teyana laughed it off like a pro, but fans had a feeling something was up. (inTOUCH Weekly)

Wait, There’s More

Over the past few years, Teyana and Iman have teased fans about their true marital statuses. Speculation previously developed about them possibly tying the knot secretly.

On The Wendy Williams Show in 2016, Taylor revealed that she and Iman had ‘maybe’ married secretly, but the couple did not actually wed until October 1, 2016, approximately two weeks after the interview. The pair then found success with their own VH1 reality television show Teyana and Iman. (The Daily Mail)

Before You Go

Back in mid-March 2020, Taylor shared a gushy family goals moment. The pics featured her chilling at Disney World with her husband and daughter.