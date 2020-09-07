Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Welcome Second Baby Girl

G.O.O.D Music’s Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are parents again. The popular pair have reportedly welcomed in new life in the form of a newborn baby girl.

Teyana Taylor Gives Birth

According to reports, Taylor and Shumpert are the proud parents to a new baby girl. While details are scarce, the birth happened some time in the morning.

“Whew! That was fast! Neighbors, congrats are in order for the Shumperts! According to a close source, Teyana and Iman Shumpert welcomed a healthy baby girl this morning! The two just hosted Teyana’s baby shower last night! We’re extremely happy for the couple who now have two beautiful baby girls to look after.”

Teyana’s Big Announcement

Teyana Taylor stayed true to her first love and announced she is pregnant in a recently released “Wake Up Love” music video. In the final scene, she kisses her four-year-old daughter Junie alongside hubby Iman Shumpert as she showed off a baby bump.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.” (PEOPLE)

Teyana Taylor announces she’s pregnant with her second child

The High-Key Taylor Tease

A few months ago, Teyana’s daughter hinted at a bun possibly being in the oven. Taylor went to her Instagram Live when Junie made a baby reference.

Iman Jr — affectionately nicknamed Junie by her parents — actually spilled the beans about the pregnancy a few weeks earlier while Teyana was doing an Instagram Live. From off camera, Junie could be heard trying to get her mom’s attention. When Teyana finally said, “yeah, girl?” Junie excitedly asked, “let me kiss that baby!” Teyana laughed it off like a pro, but fans had a feeling something was up. (inTOUCH Weekly)

Taylor Growing Speculation

Over the past few years, Teyana and Iman have teased fans about their true marital statuses. Speculation previously developed about them possibly tying the knot secretly.