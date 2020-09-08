Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Introduce World To Newborn Daughter Rue Rose

G.O.O.D Music’s Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have confirmed some major news. The hip-hop couple went to their social media pages to formally introduce the world to their newborn daughter Rue Rose.

Teyana Taylor’s Newborn Rue Rose

Both Teyana and Iman went to their Instagram pages to deliver the huge confirmation. Following weekend speculation, the Shumperts revealed footage and heartfelt words about their second child.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹 @babyruerose” -Iman Shumpert’s Instagram

“We love you Rue, welcome baby girl @babyruerose 😢😍🌹❤️” -Teyana Taylor’s Instagram

Rue Rose’s Instagram Page

The couple even launched an Instagram page for Rue Rose.

“Hello hello hey hello hello 🌹❤️🌹” -Rue Rose’s Instagram

Teyana Taylor Gives Birth

According to weekend reports, Taylor and Shumpert became the proud parents to a new baby girl. While details were initially scarce, the birth happened some time Sunday morning.

“Whew! That was fast! Neighbors, congrats are in order for the Shumperts! According to a close source, Teyana and Iman Shumpert welcomed a healthy baby girl this morning! The two just hosted Teyana’s baby shower last night! We’re extremely happy for the couple who now have two beautiful baby girls to look after.”

Teyana’s Big Announcement

Teyana Taylor stayed true to her first love and announced she is pregnant in a recently released “Wake Up Love” music video. In the final scene, she kisses her four-year-old daughter Junie alongside hubby Iman Shumpert as she showed off a baby bump.

“We’re ready, and we’re very excited,” Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Iman is super excited. Junie is ecstatic — I’m talking super ecstatic. Everybody is just excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got three more months left until we meet our little princess.” (PEOPLE)