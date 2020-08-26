Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has nothing but love and then some for her man. The popular athlete went online this week to pen some super gushy words to boyfriend Cordae on his 23rd birthday.

Naomi Osaka Loves Cordae

On Wednesday, Osaka went to her social media channels to acknowledge the big day. In addition to talking about how much of a close-knit bond they have, Naomi went the extra mile and dished on her love for Cordae.

“I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you. I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever… I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you 😖 happy 23rd, I love you @cordae ❤️” -Naomi Osaka’s Instagram

Happy birthday @cordae 🥳❤️ hope you have a great day today, I love you. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 26, 2020

High-Key Details

In late July 2020, Naomi hit up Instagram with a jaw-dropping new pic. The shot featured Cordae sneaking in a super gushy neck kiss on Osaka.

“Let me just sneak this back onto my feed. Nobody say anything 🙃” -Naomi Osaka’s Instagram

Easily one of the most slept-on hip-hop couples in the game! @YbnCordae and @naomiosaka can do no wrong and stay flexing #BlackLove #BlackExcellence – love their bond! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/HdCUKtrhfP — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 1, 2020 YBN Cordae kissing Naomi Osaka’s neck is pure summer love.

Wait, There’s More

The same week, Naomi had to put a few critics in their place. The 5’11 tennis star checked social media for trying to get on her over steamy content she puts onto her pages.

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?” -Naomi Osaka’s Twitter

I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my “innocent image” and “don’t try to be someone your not”. You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2020

Before You Go

Throughout the summer, Naomi has shared some pretty eye-opening swimsuit goals on her Instagram page. The pics have typically displayed her insane physique and toned body.

When she’s not on the tennis court or catching the thirst trap’s attention, Naomi has made her low-key love for sneakers a pretty big deal on her IG pages.