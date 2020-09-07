Looks like there are construction workers pulling down rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s new album TattleTales posters in New York. Despite mounted factors working against him, there’s a strong chance 6ix9ine’s sophomore studio album could top the sales chart in its opening week.
Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales Posters Are Getting Torn Down In NYC
