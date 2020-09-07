Up Next

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTales Posters Are Getting Torn Down In NYC

Written By Jonny Fastlane

180 Views

Looks like there are construction workers pulling down rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s new album TattleTales posters in New York. Despite mounted factors working against him, there’s a strong chance 6ix9ine’s sophomore studio album could top the sales chart in its opening week.

6ix9ine Tekashi 6ix9ine

