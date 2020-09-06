Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTales Expected To Outsell Big Sean In First-Week Sales

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently getting the last laugh on his haters. The hip-hop star’s newly released TattleTales album is projected to outsell stiff competition from Big Sean‘s Detroit 2.

6ix9ine’s TattleTales First-Week Projections

Based on initial estimates, Tekashi faces his biggest sales competition from Big Sean. However, early estimates have 6ix9ine expected to have the edge against the G.O.O.D Music heavyweight.

Data is only now starting to trickle in as this holiday weekend kicks into gear, but we have the following forecasts for the week’s top debuts. Please pair these initial numbers with a larger-than-usual grain of salt. The Rolling Stones title listed below, incidentally, is a new deluxe edition of 1973’s Goat’s Head Soup. (HITS Daily Double)

6ix9ine (6ix9ine/Create Music Group) 150k

Big Sean (G.O.O.D./Def Jam) 125k

The Rolling Stones (Polydor) 20k

The major projection even received confirmation from 6ix9ine’s publicized pal and Internet personality Akademiks.

6ix9ine album “TattleTales” on pace to debut #1 and sell 150k first week. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 5, 2020 6ix9ine’s TattleTales first-week projections are huge.

6ix9ine Feels He’s Blacklisted

Heading into the weekend, Tek went to his Instagram page to point the finger at the entire music biz. 6ix9ine shared footage of himself in a since-deleted post looking through streaming services and showing his new LP isn’t listed on any playlists.

“WHEN THE INDUSTRY KNOWS THAT YOU ARE A MONSTER AND YOU CANT BE STOPPED … THEY MAKE SURE THEY DO EVERYTHING IN THERE POWER TO MAKE YOU LOSE .. THESE AWARD SHOWS THESE TOP CHARTERS ARE THERE BECAUSE THEY WANT THEM TO BE AND THEY’LL BEAT THEM IN YOUR FACE TILL YOU THINK YOU LIKE THEM … I DROPPED A ALBUM TODAY AND THEY HAVE COMPLETELY BLACKLISTED IT SO NO ONE CAN SEE IT @thelarryjackson @carlchery THE INDUSTRY IS RIGGED” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTales Arrives

This week, 6ix9ine put out his new TattleTales album to the world. In addition to previously released songs like his Nicki Minaj-featured “TROLLZ” smash, Tek secured records with artists including Akon, Smilez and Leftside.

Although he’s definitely lost a few friends in the hip-hop community, 6ix9ine’s 13-track LP features Nicki Minaj, Smilez, Leftside, Lik AK, and Akon, whom he samples on the album’s first track, which is, of course, “LOCKED UP 2.” The album also includes the previously released “PUNANI” and “GOOBA.” 6ix9ine also released a music video for his single “TUTU,” which features the rapper and his signature rainbow style cavorting around a theme park with Blac Chyna and a flamethrower, naturally. (Vulture)

In addition to the new album, 6ix9ine released his “TUTU” music video – which is currently only streaming on YouTube – and it features high-profile vixen Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna and Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram to plug his new album TattleTales. Tekashi went the extra mile by sharing a teaser clip of himself chilling with Blac Chyna.